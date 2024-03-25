Can We Please Stop With The Nonsense About Who Got Screwed Out Of The NCAA Tournament?

It’s Monday, the day after the first weekend of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. We’re down to 16 teams remaining, and after a thrilling weekend of actual basketball action, some people seem insistent on bringing up old stuff.

Big East is 5-0. Almost like it was a really good league that deserved minimum five teams in the tournament. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) March 24, 2024

Good thing the Committee only allowed 3 Big East teams in https://t.co/8vl03wnyFo — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 22, 2024

Purdue was challenged more by Grambling State than Utah State. Banner tournament for Mountain West continues. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) March 24, 2024

Indiana State wins again in the NIT. Just sayin'. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 24, 2024

I’m about to say a very John Calvin thing, so buckle up:

The NCAA tournament selection committee picked the field of 68 teams that they were always going to pick. That particular collection of people when presented with the particular set of data that they had in front of them was always going to pick the 36 at-large teams that they selected, and they were always going to bracket them the way that they were going to bracket them. The committee can not get it wrong, because they are the committee and they are the ones putting the bracket together.

Now, to anyone who just got mad by reading that, I say this: We can all agree that individual people might have picked things a different way. You, me, 10 of your friends, put them in a room to pick a bracket, and yeah, we probably come up with something different than the official committee, maybe three different brackets in those three arrangements, because that’s how that works. Different people, different opinions. But realizing that isn’t going to change what the committee announced to the public on Selection Sunday, and yelling about it and whining about it after the fact is definitely not going to change anything.

With that out of the way: The Big East did not get screwed by the committee.

Seton Hall didn’t have a win worth mentioning to the committee when Big East play started, and after downing UConn and Marquette in their first four league games, they went 7-6 in their final 13 regular season contests and got ran over by St. John’s in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Second Team Out might have been a gift from the committee.

St. John’s took a home loss to Michigan that did them actual damage as the season got worse and worse for the Wolverines, then lost to a Boston College team everyone correctly presumed had no shot at the NCAA tournament, and then had a 2-8 stretch in league play that led to head coach Rick Pitino calling his players “laterally slow” in a press conference. Their five game winning streak to close the regular season involved a season sweep of an awful by major conference standards Georgetown team, a win over a historically awful DePaul team, and a win over a collapsing Butler team. No, that’s not a tournament team.

Villanova tied three millstones to their neck before St. Nicholas Day with loss to Penn, Saint Joseph’s, and Drexel....... and then they followed that up with a 4-6 start to Big East play and needed — hey, look at this — a season sweep of an awful by major conference standards Georgetown team to fight their way back to 10-10 in conference play. No, that’s not a tournament team.

Even if you give Providence a pass for their four game losing streak in the wake of the season ending injury to Bryce Hopkins, they went 10-7 against high major competition with the roster that was going to be available for the postseason.... except that includes sweeps of Georgetown and DePaul...... so actually they’re 6-7, and they came up short in their final three tests of the regular season, including an 11 point home loss to a Villanova team that wasn’t going to get in the field. No, that’s not a tournament team.

Having three national championship contenders in the league does not mean there are automatically more tournament teams in the league. Having those three teams all advance to the Sweet 16 does not mean that more teams from the league deserved to get in. League standings have nothing to do with the selection process and they never will.

If you don’t want to listen to me break it down like that, then listen to Bracket Matrix. 226 different bracket projections made their final result. The average opinion of 226 different people had only three Big East teams in the field. St. John’s appeared in 85 of them, only 38%. Seton Hall was on 13 projections, and Providence on just six. Villanova didn’t even qualify for anyone’s bracket projection at all.

Seed averages for those three, for the brackets they did appear on: 10.19, 10.31, and 10.33.

Seed averages for the six Mountain West teams that the committee did put in the field: 5.33, 6.37, 6.87, 7.95, 8.87, and 9.24. 226 people put their heads together and all thought that the Mountain West teams were better than the Big East teams, or at the very least had a better body of work in the 2023-24 season.... and you’re going to be surprised and also whine and complain about the committee doing the exact same thing?

Come on.

Purdue shelling Utah State in the Round of 32 is not evidence that the Aggies, who won the Mountain West, are a bad basketball team and that the MWC is a bad league. That’s disingenuous at best and just straight up lying at worst. Nevada losing as a 10 seed to Dayton isn’t evidence of anything other than a #7 beat a #10, and the same goes for #11 seed New Mexico going down to #6 Clemson. Boise State losing to Colorado in the First Four isn’t evidence of anything other than the result of a 40 minute basketball game. Colorado State got to beat a Virginia team that’s horrifically broken on the offensive end of the floor in the First Four before getting shuffled off the bracket by #7 seeded Texas which is again not a surprising result. The Mountain West did not take one single awful or bad loss in this tournament, and to say that they didn’t deserve the bids they earned is foolishness.

Not only is it foolishness for that reason, but it’s foolishness because you can not use the results of the tournament to grade the selection, seeding, and bracketing process. Take 2023 Marquette for an example. Is their loss to Michigan State in the second round proof that the committee got them wrong as a #2 seed? No, not in a million years would anyone ever suggest that, and to do the same thing this year because the MWC lost games that aren’t upset losses is actually somehow more ridiculous.

And just so I’m not making it all about the Big East/Mountain West thing, let’s get out of here on Pat Forde’s Indiana State note. Yes, the Sycamores beat SMU and Minnesota at home to advance to the third round of the NIT. Neat, shouts to Robbie Avila. They also lost at home to Illinois State and then compounded their problem with a road loss to Southern Illinois in their very next game. I’m not saying that the deck isn’t stacked against the ISUs of the world because they did not have the opportunities that the Virginias of the world did. I am, however, saying that after Indiana State got crushed by Alabama and lost by 12 at Michigan State, they knew their margin was approximately zero and then they let their margin slip away from them with those two losses. Beating SMU and Minnesota, two teams that were nowhere close to the Field of 68, is not proof that they belonged in the field, it’s proof that they’re better than two non-tournament teams and that’s it. If you’re going to try to say it is proof..... well, what would you be saying about the Sycamores if they lost 67-42 to Colorado State instead of Virginia? Is that proof the committee got it right or wrong?

Do you know what solves all of this tomfoolery and shenanigans? Eliminating the committee. This year’s committee is a different group than last year’s and it’s a different group than the one that will be calling the shots next year. We have no idea what will be important to that room in 2025 because, as I alluded to earlier, everyone in the room comes in with their own viewpoints as to what is and is not important. Thus, the target that everyone is aiming at keeps changing. That’s how you have 226 bracketologists thinking that the Mountain West teams deserved better seeds than the ones that they got. The group of 226 was basing their picks on everything they’ve seen in the past, but past committees aren’t this committee.

So, get rid of the committee. The NCAA doesn’t have a requirement that it has to be a room full of people making decisions. The men’s hockey bracket was just put together by way of computer rankings. The committee set the rules for what they wanted measured, the computer spit out the rankings, and boom, that’s your field. There is nothing stopping the men’s tournament field from being selected by way of Wins Above Bracket, which is helpfully calculated right on the front page of BartTorvik.com for example. Set the parameters, level the playing field, everyone knows what is and is not important, and let everyone schedule how they want to schedule from there. No one has to guess what the committee thinks is important from year to year.

But I guess that won’t be fun because then what will Zach Braziller, Pat Forde, and Adam Zagoria complain about/carry water for the coaches over?