Claire Kaifes & Rose Nkumu Appear To Be Declining Their Bonus Year Of Eligibility

With the Marquette women’s basketball season coming to an end in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, it was only a matter of time before we got some answers to some decisions facing a few players on the roster. Liza Karlen, Claire Kaifes, and Rose Nkumu all have bonus seasons of eligibility available to them if they so choose due to the COVID-19 pandemic relief legislation passed by the NCAA. All three women were announced and honored on Senior Night, so that would seem to indicate that at the very least, none of them had made a final decision about what they wanted to do with their future.

It would appear that decisions have been made in two of the three cases, and as is the case these days, we turn to Instagram for announcements directly from the players involved.

The first one I stumbled across was the post from Rose Nkumu:

Here’s the text for posterity’s sake:

Dear Basketball, Thank you for an incredible 14 years of my life filled with some of the best memories and the best people. But it is time for me to hang up the jersey for good and move on to the next chapter❤️ Sincerely, Number 3

It is worth noting that one of Nkumu’s pinned posts on Instagram is from her graduation a year ago, so it’s not surprising to figure that she’s finishing a one year graduate certificate program and moving on with nothing left to accomplish academically.

With Nkumu’s status decided, I decided to check on Marquette’s other two seniors with eligibility remaining. That brought me to Claire Kaifes’ post:

Kaifes kept it incredibly simple in her caption, but the message that she’s done playing is still clear:

From YMCA to college hoops, it’s finally over✌

Liza Karlen hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since an announcement of her exclusive NIL store merchandise in late January, so we’ll mark her file “Pending” for the time being.

Nkumu played in 110 games in four seasons with the Golden Eagles, including starting all 32 games as a senior and 30 of 32 a year ago. 2023-24 was her best statistical season by far, putting career bests in points and assists, matching her best in steals, and turning into a legitimate three-point shooting threat after struggling with her shot the year before.

Kaifes played a pretty solid role off the bench as a freshman in 2019-20 and evolved into something of a sniper off the bench as a sophomore. A knee injury robbed her of the 2021-22 campaign, but she returned to play 43 games over the past two seasons. She came back with her shooting touch intact, connecting on a career high 37% long range attempts in her third year of competition, but an early season groin injury shuffled Kaifes down the rotation this past season, limiting her to a bit role at best.

That means it’s time for a new edition of the scholarship chart as we begin the move from 2023-24 to 2024-25. Karlen’s status remains up in the air, so her question mark status stays on the chart for now.

As you can see, Marquette has five scholarships available for 2024-25 right now. When three of them were in theory being held for Kaifes, Karlen and Nkumu, it wasn’t particularly surprising to see that many open spots under the NCAA limit.... but with Kaifes and Nkumu heading out, it does leave the Golden Eagles somewhat shorthanded for next season, and even more so if Karlen moves on.

There are 10 women projected to be on the roster next fall, with three of them as incoming freshmen. Of the other seven, only three — Lee Volker, Kenzie Hare, and Skylar Forbes — played a rotation role for the Golden Eagles this past season. Charia Smith will be returning from an injury redshirt season, at least in theory, because injuries are weird sometimes, but she essentially did not play as a freshman in 2022-23, so she remains a question mark as to what she can bring to the table. Minutes will clearly be available for everyone unless there are incoming transfer additions, and no matter what, it might be a long season for the program next year.