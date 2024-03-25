Marquette vs NC State: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Thanks to 21 points and 11 assists from Tyler Kolek on Sunday afternoon, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team picked up an 81-77 victory over Colorado in the second round of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. That has sent the Golden Eagles on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013, where they will face #11 seeded NC State. The Wolfpack needed 24 points from big man DJ Burns to get past #14 seed Oakland in the round of 32, but get past them they did, and now the two teams will meet in Dallas with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

We’ll have more previewing stuff for you later in the week, but for now, we wanted to take some time to peek at what DraftKings has already posted for the game in terms of wagering odds. Keep in mind: These things are fluid, so everything you’re about to read is accurate as of Monday afternoon.

With the game already set in stone after Marquette’s win, the Golden Eagles have been installed as 6.5 point favorites over the Wolfpack. DraftKings has set the over/under margin at +/- 150, so figure out how you feel about Marquette winning 78-72 before you place your bet. If it helps, that’s exactly the number that the KenPom.com algorithm spit out as a prediction. If you’re a moneyline gambler, the line for Marquette currently stands at -285, and if you find value in knowing where NC State’s odds are there, they’re listed at +230.

If you like player-related prop bets, here’s some odds on projected leaders for you:

Kam Jones: +/- 18.5 points

Oso Ighodaro: +/- 6.5 rebounds

Tyler Kolek: +/- 7.5 assists

Kam Jones: +/- 2.5 made three-pointers

If you want to get involved in some futures betting, here’s the current odds for Marquette:

To win the region and go to the Final Four: +220

To win the NCAA tournament: +1600