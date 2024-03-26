Marquette’s Three Keys To Victory Against NC State

Hey!

Marquette men’s basketball is playing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 on Friday night! It’s a special occasion, so let’s do some special previewing. Here’s three possible keys to victory for the Golden Eagles in their contest against NC State in Dallas.

KEY #1 — Winning The Turnover Battle

It’s not a secret to Marquette fans that the Golden Eagles love to get deflections on defense. The goal is to rack up 32 in every single game, and of course, every single steal goes into the books as a deflection. Merely trying to cause that amount of havoc causes a little bit of dysfunction in the opposing offense, and that induces them into making a few mistakes without Marquette getting their hands on the ball as well. MU is not a great shot defending team nor a great defensive rebounding team, so tipping a pass or seven per game towards their own basket is kind of critical to making them a top 25 defense in the country.

Heading into the Sweet 16, Marquette ranks #20 in the country in defensive turnover rate according to KenPom.com, prompting a turnover on over 21% of possessions. However, succeeding in this department will not come easy against NC State. The Wolfpack, for all of their other faults that landed them with a sub-.500 record in ACC play, don’t make mistakes on offense. NC State turns it over on just 13.7% of their possessions, and that’s #10 in the country per KenPom. They’ve been a little bit better than that on their current seven game winning streak that earned them their ACC tournament title as well as the spot against the Golden Eagles in Dallas.

As you’d expect, the Wolfpack are pretty strong with the ball across the board to be one of the 10 best ball protecting teams in the country. Starting guard Michael O’Connell is the only rotation player with a notable problem with the ball at nearly 20%, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Golden Eagles let Stevie Mitchell, Tyler Kolek, and Chase Ross loose on O’Connell.

On the other end of the floor, NC State is not likely to prompt much in the way of problems for Marquette’s offense. The Wolfpack are a middle of the country defensive turnover rate team overall, and their winning streak has not been powered by suddenly generating a ton of turnovers or even just catching a ton of breaks with turnovers. As long as Marquette plays their brand of offensive basketball without getting reckless with the ball — MU ranks #31 in the country in offensive turnover rate — they don’t need to worry about racking up problems and can just focus on creating them for an NC State team that’s not prone to having those problems.

KEY #2 — Overcoming Human Nature

Marquette is the only Sweet 16 team that will be facing a double digit seed in the regional quarterfinals. The next lowest seeded team is Clemson, which comes in as a #6 seed. You could, at that point, understand if the Golden Eagles relax a little bit. By way of the difference between their #2 seed and NC State’s seed, they should be a gigantic favorite in this game, and heck, the Wolfpack are actually seeded one spot worse in the South Region than the Colorado team that MU just beat in the Round of 32.

On top of that, a lot of the quotes from Tyler Kolek and head coach Shaka Smart in the wake of the win over the Buffaloes on Sunday indicated that the Golden Eagles saw their Round of 32 achievement as the culmination of a journey that started with last year’s second round loss to Michigan State. Again, you could understand if there was a certain amount of mental release attached to accomplishing a goal that you had been working towards for a full calendar year.

But the 2023-24 journey is not over. There is more to be accomplished this season, as evidenced by the fact that Marquette has another game to play. While MU might have the easiest matchup on paper relative to the difference between the seed lines, the wagering odds don’t tell the same story. As of Monday evening, Marquette was a 6.5 point favorite against NC State according to DraftKings.... which was only the third largest line on a game at the time, trailing UConn at -11 and Arizona at -7. Marquette’s not the largest favorite in the Sweet 16, and they can not approach this game like they are if they want to play another game on Sunday.

Shaka Smart has talked again and again this season about coaching his team past the human nature default setting to let off the gas, to ease up on the pressure when they get out to a big lead. He’s going to have to do that again heading to Dallas on Friday. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Texas Tech will be more than happy to explain to the Golden Eagles what happens if you don’t buckle up and take the Wolfpack seriously as a foe.

KEY #3 — Be The Bigger Team

The phrase “the bigger team” can oftentimes apply to a sportsmanship component of the game, taking emotional components of the game in stride and not reacting to them, things of that nature.

In this case, I quite literally mean that Marquette is the bigger team and they have an opportunity to play some bullyball.

Now, the thing that will jump out at you immediately is the fact that NC State’s DJ Burns measures in at 6’9” and 275 pounds. Yes, it’s going to be hard to be the bigger man here, although Oso Ighodaro and Ben Gold both have two inches on him. But if we look deeper than Burns on the Wolfpack roster, Marquette has a notable edge.

Tyler Kolek and Stevie Mitchell are Marquette’s two shortest starters at 6’3”. Against Oakland in the Round of 32, NC State used the same starting lineup they had in the two previous games, and that meant two players measuring in at 6’2”. On the wing? 6’3” Casey Morsell, who would be giving up two inches to Kam Jones or Chase Ross. The guy coming off the bench to sub for those three Wolfpack starters? Jayden Taylor, measuring in at 6’4” and 195 pounds.

No, it’s not much of an advantage, but it is an advantage that Marquette usually does not have. Maybe MU’s best path to victory is something of the same version of the offensive concepts that the Golden Eagles ran to deal with the presence of 6’11”, 265 pound Eddie Lampkin in the middle for Colorado in the Round of 32. But sometimes it’s important to have a changeup in your back pocket just to throw the other team off balance, and a few possessions of bullyball from Marquette’s backcourt might be exactly what the doctor ordered for a trip to the Elite Eight.