Marquette vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 14-6 Big East) vs #11 NC State Wolfpack (24-14, 9-11 ACC)

THE DATE: Friday, March 29, 2024

THE TIME: 6:09pm Central

THE LOCATION: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

THE TELEVISION: CBS, with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson on the call

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com because the NCAA is a bunch of galactic weirdos about live stats for some reason.

THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at DraftKings, which is a change from -6.5 when the lines were first released earlier this week.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 71% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.6, making it the least potentially exciting game out of the four Sweet 16 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Creighton vs Tennessee in the late game on the other pair of games going on today.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.6 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (17.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

NC STATE PROBABLE LINEUP

DJ Horne (16.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg)

Michael O’Connell (5.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.2 apg)

Casey Morsell (11.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg)

Mohamed Diarra (6.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.1 bpg)

DJ Burns (12.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.7 apg)

YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Santeria by Sublime