Marquette vs. NC State: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 14-6 Big East) vs #11 NC State Wolfpack (24-14, 9-11 ACC)
THE DATE: Friday, March 29, 2024
THE TIME: 6:09pm Central
THE LOCATION: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
THE TELEVISION: CBS, with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson on the call
THE STREAMING: March Madness Live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com because the NCAA is a bunch of galactic weirdos about live stats for some reason.
THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at DraftKings, which is a change from -6.5 when the lines were first released earlier this week.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 71% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.6, making it the least potentially exciting game out of the four Sweet 16 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Creighton vs Tennessee in the late game on the other pair of games going on today.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.6 apg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 spg)
- Kam Jones (17.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)
- David Joplin (11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)
NC STATE PROBABLE LINEUP
- DJ Horne (16.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Michael O’Connell (5.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.2 apg)
- Casey Morsell (11.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Mohamed Diarra (6.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.1 bpg)
- DJ Burns (12.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.7 apg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Santeria by Sublime
