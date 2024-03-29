Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at Connecticut

With the NCAA releasing the first RPI math of the season on Monday, we’re starting to get a better picture of what Marquette women’s lacrosse has been up to this season. While some of their seven losses have been of the frustrating variety because of how they played out, it’s hard, in retrospect, be truly bummed about it.

Marquette is 0-2 against top 20 teams, but that’s not a surprise, we all remember the Northwestern and Michigan games. Colorado and Niagara are in the top 40, and Ohio State and Louisville are in the top 50. Yes, maybe these are not tippy top teams that are going to easily qualify for the NCAA tournament..... but Marquette lost competitive games to good opponents. Even Jacksonville is currently at #61, just one spot outside the NCAA’s cutoff for what qualifies as Quadrant 3 here, and that’s one spot behind Marquette.

Last year’s Marquette team, one that had a little bit more pop on the offensive end, probably wins those games, or at least more of them. That’s life, I guess.

And so the Golden Eagles head into Big East play with Saturday’s game. MU is the only squad that didn’t start conference action last week, so they’re currently in fourth place in the league behind a three-way tie for first at 1-0 and a three-way tie for last at 0-1. The top four teams qualify for the conference tournament at the end of April, so it’s going to be a battle to get one of those four spots.

Saturday’s contest qualifies as a pivotal one for Marquette. From the way that the RPI currently looks, it seems like everyone is likely to lose to Denver this season. It also looks like games against Butler and Xavier are tilted towards winnable contests. That leaves three potential tossups in the middle of the field that could be the difference between playing a postseason game and wrapping things up after the regular season finale. There’s no time like the present to start dictating terms for your future, so may as well go get a win, right?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Marquette men’s lacrosse starts their game at 10am Central. Marquette women’s lacrosse starts their game at 11am Central. So I’m going to pay attention to the men’s game as long as I need to before pointing my viewing towards the women’s game..... and after last week’s possibly viewing-related fiasco, maybe that’s for the best?

Big East Game #1: at Connecticut Huskies (4-5, 0-1 Big East)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2024

Time: 11am Central

Location: Morrone Stadium, Storrs, Connecticut

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette is 2-9 all time against Connecticut. The Huskies won each of the first five meetings before the Golden Eagles broke through with a 15-14 victory in 2018, and that one happens to double as the victory that clinched MU’s first ever postseason appearance. Marquette beat #24 UConn in the Valley last season for the regular season encounter between the two sides, but the Huskies got revenge three weeks later in the Big East semifinals.

There’s a little bit of Spider-Men Pointing At Each Other going on with UConn and Marquette this season. In short: Both teams are coming off NCAA tournament appearances last season and both teams are going through a bit of a struggle in 2024. You could easily argue that UConn’s struggles are bit more pronounced than Marquette’s just because the Huskies were picked to finish second in the Big East this season and started at #22 in the preseason IWLCA/Inside Lacrosse poll..... and they went 4-4 in their first eight games before falling to #13 Denver in their Big East opener last weekend.

With that said, some of UConn’s problems — much like some of Marquette’s problems — have been self-manufactured. There’s nothing wrong with taking a one goal neutral site loss to then-#3 James Madison, but that’s a loss you signed up to take, too. Falling 17-6 to then-#18 Yale, specifically a Yale team that was only earning votes in the preseason poll.... well, you tried to challenge yourself with some quality preseason expectations on deck, and then gave up the final eight goals of the game. It worked, right up until the point where it didn’t.

As it turns out, the loss to Fairfield is looking better than maybe expected, as they’re now in the top 25 and #8 in the first RPI release of the year. It certainly looks like UConn would like to have their 11-10 loss to Saint Joseph’s back.... but mostly because they were down 10-5 late in the third more than anything else.

By the way? All of these losses, except the Denver one? In Connecticut’s first five games. They’re 3-1 since, and that’s not nothing.

Kate Shaffer is living up to the billing as Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Big East. She’s leading the Huskies in points with a team high 25 goals and her 10 helpers are one off Abby Charron’s team lead in assists. All told, that has Shaffer at #3 in the Big East in points per game. That’s very much “in competition for the trophy at the end of the year depending on how league play goes,” so Marquette is going to have to figure her out because MU’s own Meg Bireley is leading the league in goals and points per game at the moment. Inside track for the title, etc., right?

Susan Lafountain and Rayea Davis are both offensive threats behind Shaffer, so MU’s defense will be tested. Lafountain is averaging exactly two goals per game through nine contests, while Davis is second best on the team with 21 strikes while missing the Yale game. Lafountain is also tied with Jenna Giardina for third on the team in assists with nine, so yeah, there’s a lot of people to keep an eye on here.

Landyn White is making a strong case for Big East Goalkeeper of the Year again this season. She’s #1 in the conference in save percentage at .489, and it’s hard to knock that. She’s allowing just barely under 11 goals per 60 minutes and obviously giving up big numbers to JMU and Yale are tilting that. Then again, they’re balanced out by UConn allowing just four goals total against Marist and Columbia. The point is: White’s good, and it’s going to take a team effort to put goals past her.