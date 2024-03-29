It’s A Shot Making Game: #11 NC State 67, #2 Marquette 58

2-for-13 in the first half.

2-for-18 in the second half.

That’s your ballgame.

#2 Marquette men’s basketball couldn’t get a three-pointer to fall over and over and over and over again on Friday night in Dallas, and as a result, a passable at best offensive night from #11 seeded NC State was enough to beat them, 67-58, in the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament. Marquette’s season comes to an end with a record of 27-10 after the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance in over a decade and the first since 2011 for head coach Shaka Smart.

Marquette missed their first three-pointer of the game, a launch from Stevie Mitchell, with 17:39 to go in the first half while the Golden Eagles had a 5-2 lead in the early going. With the usually sure-handed Wolfpack turning the ball over on their first two possessions, it had the early feel of something that would eventually turn in Marquette’s favor.

And then Tyler Kolek missed a three.

And then David Joplin missed a three.

And then Marquette missed their next five after that..... and NC State had already taken a 10 point lead.

Marquette’s first made three of the game came from Kam Jones with 7:15 left before intermission, and it did trim the NC State margin down to just five, so hope was still alive.... right up until the Wolfpack answered it with a 12-2 run to go up 36-22 with less than 90 seconds to go in the half. It was a 13 point game at the break, which was not great, and it got worse when Marquette missed their first three long range attempts of the second half, all before the Wolfpack scored at all. The chances to come out of the locker room and blast them with a run were clearly there... and it just didn’t happen. The other thing happened, and Casey Morsell hit a three to give NC State their largest lead of the game at 16 points, 40-24.

Marquette closed it to a 10 point game midway through the second session.... and immediately gave up two buckets to the Wolfpack to go back down by 15. Felt bad at the time, in retrospect, it might have been the backbreaker. Oso Ighodaro converted an and-1 to make it an eight point game with over seven minutes left, so somehow, through all of this awful shooting, the game was still there for Marquette to grab. Part of this was the Golden Eagles holding NC State to just 0.91 points per possession after halftime, and that was after holding them to a perfectly acceptable 1.03 in the first 20 minutes. Whatever else was going on in this one, MU’s defensive gameplan was not the problem.

The problem was not scoring against for nearly two minutes, and yes, MU’s only shots in that time were two missed three-pointers, one by Chase Ross and one by Kam Jones.

But somehow, it was a six point game with four minutes left. This was, and I can not state this enough, a winnable game. Marquette had this figured out....except for the part where they could not hit a three for anything and NC State prrrrrrobably started defending them like they knew they would never hit another three again. Six points again after an and-1 by Jones with 3:39 to go.... and Marquette didn’t score again until there was less than 90 seconds left. The law of averages just never boomeranged back on the Golden Eagles, and that was that.

4-for-31 from long range is 12.9%.

8-for-31 from long range is 25.8%, a clearly brutal shooting performance by any measure...... but that’s 12 more points for Marquette, and a three-point win. If they were merely bad instead of godawful from behind the arc, the Golden Eagles are playing again on Sunday.

Instead, that’s a wrap on 2023-24.

Up Next: The offseason, which is evil, and should be destroyed.