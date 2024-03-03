Marquette Women’s Basketball Beats Butler

So here’s what happened on Saturday:

Marquette men’s basketball had a game that started at 1:30pm Central time, and the very shorthanded Golden Eagles — no Tyler Kolek or Oso Ighodaro — were very competitive with #12 ranked Creighton, all the way to the final three minutes or so.

Marquette women’s basketball had a game that started at 2pm Central time, and that game had no impact on MU’s placement for the conference tournament. They weren’t in control of their destiny and top of that, win or lose, they were going to be in the 4/5 game in the quarterfinals.

So I stuck with the men’s game until it was over and didn’t even look at the women’s score. Either A) they would beat a Butler team that was 6-11 on the year in Big East action coming in and not have control as to whether or not they were the #4 seed or B) they would lose to said Butler team like they very nearly did in Milwaukee, end up as the #5 anyway, and probably play their way out of the NCAA tournament with said loss. Why expose my brain to a negative emotion, I said, especially when it’s already full of said negative emotions regarding the direction of the program?

I popped open the live stats for the women’s game while I wrote the recap for the men’s game. It was somewhere in the fourth quarter, on the later side of things, and Marquette was up a bunch. This is a recommendation for the men’s game to lose a timeout per half and switch to quarters. The women’s game started 30 minutes later and nearly ended at the same time. Think about it.

Anyway, Marquette wins, 74-52.

You wanna poke at it a little bit?

Yeah, let’s poke at it a little bit.

It was 35-33 Marquette at the half because Butler closed the half on a 10-0 run.

Butler never managed to tie the game, as the Golden Eagles, scratch that, Rose Nkumu scored the first five points of the second half to knock the lead to seven. That was the start of a 9-2 run for Marquette and it ended up being a 19-8 quarter favoring the Golden Eagles. That left Marquette up 13 with 10 minutes ago, they crested it to 18 in the middle of the fourth, and then ended the game on an 8-0 run over the final 4:24.

Process: Questionable, End Result: Expected, perhaps better than such.

Part of the shaky looking first half? Liza Karlen had two fouls in 4:09 of action and then sat the rest of the half. She scored 15 of her game high 20 points in the second half, and never picked up a foul for the entire final 20 minutes. Jordan King added 17, Rose Nkumu had 11, and Skylar Forbes had 13 in 16 minutes off the bench as Frannie Hottinger played just 13 minutes while acquiring three personal fouls, including a grand total of 23 seconds in the final 17:53. Hard to argue with the coaching decisions there given that Marquette was giving Butler the business for that 17:53, but that certainly looks weird, right?

Up Next: Marquette will face Villanova in the 4/5 game of the Big East tournament quarterfinals next Saturday, March 9th. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30pm Central time on FS2, although that might be dictated by how fast top seeded UConn disposes of #8 Butler or #9 Providence, depending on who wins on Friday afternoon. Exact seeding for MU and VU will be determined by Villanova’s Sunday contest at home against DePaul, but officially, Marquette has tied for third place in the standings.