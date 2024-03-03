Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Comes Up Short Against Utah

Sometimes you don’t need to overcomplicate the reasons why things went a certain way in a particular athletic contest. Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game between Marquette and Utah is a great example of this.

ITEM #1: Marquette committed 12 of their 19 turnovers in the first half, repeatedly missing passes wide or high. Only eight of MU’s 19 turnovers got credited as caused by the Utes and none of the 19 resulted in a failed clearance (perfect 19-for-19 on the day there), so there was a lot of unforced errors cutting the power out of MU’s offense all game long.

ITEM #2: Utah’s defense limited Bobby O’Grady to just four shots in the entire game, and thus he went without a goal for the first time this season and the first time since coming up empty in an 11-10 loss to Bellarmine on March 11, 2023.

ITEM #3: Utah goalie Colin Lenskold made 10 saves, finishing the day with more stops than goals allowed as the Golden Eagles put just 18 of their 37 shots on cage.

Ta-da, 9-8 loss, matching the lowest goal output of the season..... but that other one, the only other time that Marquette hasn’t gotten to 12 goals, was against #1 Notre Dame. All respect to Utah, but they’re not a national championship contender, even if they are a two-time ASUN champion.

Oh, right. Marquete’s now just 3-1 against the ASUN this season. The quest for a perfect 5-0 record and a claim at being the REAL conference champion has come to a halt. Alas.

We should point out that there were just four goals scored in the entire second half, including Marquette going back-to-back late in the third and early in the fourth to tie the game at eight goals each. I think it’s safe to say that Marquette came very very close to winning this game and the opportunities for them to do that were very much there..... but they just couldn’t keep the offensive engine humming for anything resembling a consistent period to make that happen. Shouts to Luke Williams for going 11-for-14 on draws to keep giving Marquette the ball no matter what happened all game long.

Up Next: The fifth and final ASUN game of the year, in the form of a Saturday road game against Bellarmine. First draw is set for Noon Central time on March 9th, and ESPN+ will have the broadcast. The Knights are 3-3 on the year and are coming off an 11-10 home win over Marist on Saturday.