Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Can’t Climb Back In Early Enough Against Niagara

Lacrosse can be a wild sport. When you see a 5-0 run early on, once you’ve watched enough lacrosse, you say to yourself, hey, the other team’s still in this, there’s way too much time for way too much to happen.

That is, to a certain extent, what happened to Marquette women’s lacrosse in their Sunday contest against Niagara in upstate New York.

In just over five minutes worth of time in the first quarter, Niagara tallied up five goals to flip the game from 1-0 Marquette to 5-1 Niagara. Four different Purple Eagles found the back of the net, with Andra Savage going as the only player to score twice, as well as the only one to score from the free position.

From there, Marquette did not score consecutive goals themselves until the last goal of the third period and the first goal of the fourth. There was time for Marquette to do something to counteract that very early run by the home team, but they never got it quite in gear long enough to do that. Meg Bireley’s shorthanded strike to break the ice on the fourth quarter made the score 16-11 favoring Niagara, but MU just could not capitalize on their momentum at that point. They ended up putting together a 6-2 run as the quarter went on, and that’s exactly the kind of thing that you expect to see in lacrosse, all of a sudden one team just gets on a run………… but Mary Velner’s goal to wrap up the run came with just 1:22 remaining, and after Niagara stopped a free position attempt with 42 seconds to play, MU was out of time. You can argue that they were out of time before that, of course, and if you’re making that argument, then you’re also saying that the five straight goals for the Purple Eagles ultimately decided the game waaaaaaaay back in the first quarter.

Marquette got a career best eight points from Meg Bireley, as she scored seven of those on goals. Leigh Steiner was also great, splitting six points down the middle between goals and assists. It may be time to ask if Marquette has a goalie competition on their hands as Brynna Nixon was lifted after 24 minutes and 12 goals allowed, while Ava Sprinkel let in just seven the rest of the way. How much of that is Niagara easing off the gas with a lead and only attempting 15 shots in the second half opposed to 21 in the first? That’s up for head coach Meredith Black to decide.

Up Next: FINALLY, Marquette gets to play a home game again. They opened the season at home back on National Marquette Day weekend, but haven’t played in the Valley since. On Friday, they’ll be back in the seasonal bubble for a matinee contest against Colorado, with first draw scheduled for 3pm Central time. The Buffaloes were #19 in the country as of last week Monday, but went 1-1 on a road trip against Central Michigan (win) and #6 Michigan (loss).