Marquette Women’s Basketball Seeded #5 In 2024 Big East Conference Tournament

Officially, after Saturday’s road win over Butler, Marquette women’s basketball finished the Big East regular season at 11-7. At the conclusion of Sunday’s action, that puts the Golden Eagles, officially, in a three-way tie for third place in the league with St. John’s and Villanova.

However, Marquette was swept 2-0 by both of those teams this season, accounting for more than half of their league losses, and so the Golden Eagles head into the 2024 Big East conference tournament as the third of those three tied teams. That makes St. John’s the #3 team by way of their win over Villanova, which in turn lands the Wildcats at #4 and in a quarterfinal game against Marquette.

Even if Marquette can solve the Villanova riddle on the third try, they’re going to have to face UConn in the semifinals. That’s not an ideal situation for a Golden Eagles team that needs game to prove that they belong in the NCAA tournament field right now, but it is the situation that the last 18 games have said that MU deserves.

The first round will take place on Friday, March 8, with all three games being streamed by FloSports. FS1 will handle the broadcast of the first quarterfinal game on Saturday, March 9, because Fox Sports is smart and wants to maximize the reach of UConn women’s basketball. The remaining three quarterfinals will be broadcast on FS2. FS1 takes over the broadcasting for the semifinals on Sunday, March 10, along with the championship game on Monday, March 11.

Here’s the full schedule for the tournament, with all times Central.

Friday, March 8 – First Round (FloSports)

Game 1: #8 Butler vs. #9 Providence, 10am

Game 2: #7 Seton Hall vs. #10 DePaul, 12:30pm

Game 3: #6 Georgetown vs. #11 Xavier, 3pm

Saturday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #1 UConn, 11am (FS1)

Game 5: #4 Villanova vs. #5 Marquette, 1:30pm (FS2)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #2 Creighton, 6pm (FS2)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #3 St. John’s, 8:30pm (FS2)

Sunday, March 10 – Semifinals (FS1)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1:30pm

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4pm

Monday, March 11 - Final (FS1)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs Game 9 winner, 6pm