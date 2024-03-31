A Saturday Spent Watching Lacrosse

On Saturday, we were dealt the unfortunate card of having Marquette men’s lacrosse start their game on the road against St. John’s precisely one hour before Marquette women’s lacrosse started their road contest against Connecticut. This meant that someone was going to get the short end of the stick as far as my attention span went, but with a little bit of luck or what have you, that could be the men’s team if they held up their end of the deal against a 3-7 St. John’s team.

That was the plan.

Here’s what actually happened.

I fired up FloSports on my Roku TV to watch the men’s game, pregame yada yada, opening faceoff..... and the video is very clearly skipping about 45 frames at a time. Players are effectively teleporting from spot to spot on the field, that’s what it looked like. Audio was coming through loud and clear, so that seems like a camera problem on STJ’s part. Marquette scored, 1-0.

So, just to be on the safe side — let’s be honest, I wasn’t missing any action because of the skipping — I rebooted my TV. Re-opened FloSports, started the game stream.... yep, same problem. Marquette scored twice while I was doing this, 3-0 Golden Eagles.

I had my iPad in front of me for Bluesky updates and live stats, so I closed out the TV version of FloSports and opened it up on the iPad, maybe it works there and I can just AirPlay it to the TV? Technical difficulties screen. Well, that’s good news. Eventually it’s just a black screen with the audio, then a color test pattern with the audio, then someone working through the camera’s menus to reset it, and then, ta-da, all good to go.

I went back to the TV version, and right as it started up, Devon Cowan scored to make it 5-0 Marquette with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. Aha, I said to myself, Marquette is holding up their end of the deal, I shall be able to turn on the women’s game with no worries when it starts.

Marquette scored one more goal in the first half.

At the break: Marquette 6, St. John’s 6. I don’t know what Marquette looked like for the first 10-plus minutes of the game because I literally could not see it. However, I do know that they scored three goals in less than two minutes of game time and five goals in under 11 minutes..... and then looked like they had no interest in pushing on St. John’s from there. I don’t know how to tell you guys this, but making a 5-0 lead stand up in lacrosse is very hard, and it was probably not a great plan for Marquette to be curious and careful about their attack after that.

I turned on the women’s game, because it was supposed to start in two minutes.

With freshman Mikayla Yang getting her first career start in net in MU’s Big East opener, the Golden Eagles didn’t even attempt a shot until more than five minutes had gone by and UConn was already up 1-0. Generally speaking, not a great way to protect your freshman goalie in her first start who miiiiiiiiiight just be a bundle of nerves at the moment. That one shot was Marquette’s only shot before the Huskies took a 3-0 lead at the 8:08 mark of the first quarter.

Not good. Let’s check in on the men’s team, because the women’s game did not start at the top of the hour..... and St. John’s scored the first two goals of the second half to lead 8-6 and make it an 8-1 run since the 4:32 mark of the first quarter. I don’t think I’m turning that back on, not unless I look and see Marquette with a lead. Back with the women’s team, the Golden Eagles scored the next two goals and at the end of the first quarter, it was 4-2 UConn. Bad start, but not too bad for a full 15 minutes, even better given that start. The UConn announcer on the broadcast, throwing it to break: “You’re watching Big East soccer on the Big East Digital Network.”

Yes, he said soccer. After announcing a 4-2 score at the end of a quarter. Uh huh. I’ll cut him some slack because UConn plays lacrosse in the same stadium as soccer and maayyyyyybe he was just getting the word soccer in his head by osmosis, but that’s definitely a whoopsie.

Well, it’s a break, let’s check on the men’s game.

12-7 St. John’s. You have got to be kidding me with this. 12-2 run for the Johnnies. I’m not saying that Marquette had to win this game 20-10 like they did last year, but 1) LOSING IT by that score would be very bad and 2) given the rest of the league, this is a must win game if you want to be in the four team Big East tournament.

Marquette got the first goal of the second quarter, with Meg Bireley tallying her second goal of the game to make it 4-3, hey, we’ve got something cooking here...... three straight for UConn. Samantha Galvin broke up the run at the 7:39 mark, okay, that shakes it up, let’s put another goal after that one and see what happens from there.... three more from UConn. 10-4 Huskies at halftime. That’s bad.

The men’s game went final late in the second quarter of the women’s game, 13-9 is your score. Awful.

That’s enough lacrosse watching for me for one day, I have video games that can be played and grocery shopping to do.

Oh, yeah, right, I should put a pin in the women’s game. UConn scored the only four goals of the third quarter, including a shorthanded marker from Susan Lafountain in the final minute, 14-4 Huskies, running clock activated, they scored the first two strikes of the fourth, and MU only got the clock back to normal with 3:04 left in regulation trailing 16-7. Yep. Your final, 17-7. Marquette scored five goals in the final three quarters of the game, and Meredith Black left Mikayla Yang out there for 52 minutes of it before Brynna Nixon played the final seven minutes and gave up the goal that turned the running clock back on for the final minutes.

Up Next: The men’s team is off til next weekend when they head out to Washington, D.C. to stick their hand in the woodchipper that is #9 Georgetown. The Hoyas are 7-2 on the year after winning 15-10 at Providence on Saturday. The women’s team has to get it back together in a hurry as they play twice this week. First up is a home date with Butler at Noon Central time on Wednesday, and then they’ll be in Colorado to face #12 Denver for a 2pm Central start on Saturday. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-8 on the year with a 16-11 loss at home to Villanova on Saturday, while the Pioneers moved to 7-3 with an 11-10 road win over Georgetown.