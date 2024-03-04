Marquette Men’s Basketball Slips To #8 In New Associated Press Poll

I dunno, I think that if you lose a game that was 90% close without your starting point guard or your starting center, that shouldn’t be held against you.

Most of the Associated Press top 25 poll voters apparently disagree with me, as Marquette men’s basketball has dropped from #5 to #8 in Monday’s brand new rankings after suffering a 14 point loss on the road against then-#12 Creighton without Tyler Kolek or Oso Ighodaro available to play.

To be honest, Marquette almost slipped further, as they earned 1,056 points to be #8 and Duke is #9 with 1,051 points. That’s very close, especially when you consider that #7 North Carolina is waaaaaaay ahead of MU with 1,201 points this week. One way or another, it is Marquette’s 28th straight week in the AP top 25, their longest run since lasting 30 straight weeks from February 4, 2002 through December 15, 2003. Shouts to Dwyane Wade.

Three men have Marquette at #5 in the country on their ballot, MU’s best positioning this week, including Noted March Enjoyer Jon Rothstein. The Golden Eagles have at least three votes at every spot between #5 and #12, with the biggest total of votes coming at #9. Mark Ziegler dropped Marquette four spots to #14 this week, while JB Ricks dropped the Golden Eagles a whopping seven spots for, again, putting up a tremendous fight on the road against the #12 team in the country with two starters out. Seems rude, honestly.

UConn and Purdue have flipped spots in the contest to be the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week. The Huskies are now #2 in the country with six first place votes, while the Boilermakers are now #3 while still picking up four first place votes. Creighton improved two spots this week — thanks to beating a shorthanded Marquette, apparently — to round out the list of foes in the top 10.

Illinois bumped upwards one spot to #12 this week, while Kansas dropped a surprising seven spots to #14. I get that they lost at home to BYU, but the Cougars were the best unranked team in the country last week.

There’s two names to mention down in the Receiving Votes area. Texas turned up on two ballots at #21 to earn 10 points this week, while Kevin Sjuts became the first person to vote for Villanova since January 15th when he put the Wildcats at #24.... because they beat Georgetown and Providence. Sure, man.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday when they play host to #2 Connecticut at Fiserv Forum. It is Senior Night for Marquette, with ceremonies for Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro scheduled to start at 7:15pm before FS1 has the television broadcast at 7:30pm.

You can check out the entire top 25, which includes #24 South Florida, right here, and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.