Tyler Kolek Will Miss The Remainder Of The Regular Season

On Monday, intrepid Marquette men’s basketball beat reporter Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the news that I personally suspected since not long before tipoff on Saturday: Marquette guard Tyler Kolek will miss the rest of the regular season with the oblique muscle injury he suffered against Providence last Wednesday. He is set to be re-evaluated at some point next week, and may still be available for the Big East conference tournament.

Kolek left the Providence game with about 12 minutes remaining and did not return. At the time, it seemed like being a little optimistic about his availability going forward could be understood since Marquette only said he was “questionable” to return to that game. Things obviously got a bit more serious after scans were done, as Kolek did not even travel to Omaha for Marquette’s game against then-#12 Creighton Saturday.

Once that was the case, it seemed obvious to me that Kolek would not play another regular season game this year. Think about it: Someone said “hey, look, we don’t even want you to bother getting on and off a plane because we know you won’t play, just sit tight in bed or on the couch and rest all weekend,” on Friday before MU left for Nebraska. If Kolek’s oblique is that messed up, then there’s no reason to play him at home against #2 UConn on Wednesday night or in the regular season finale on the road against Xavier on Saturday.

UConn has already locked up the regular season title to themselves. Marquette has already clinched a top four finish in the Big East and the top five teams skip straight to the conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The only thing that Marquette’s playing for right now is NCAA tournament seeding.... and if we’re being honest, the selection committee is at liberty to just ignore any losses that happen while Kolek is injured.... as long as it’s expected that he’ll play in said tournament. As I type this on Monday night, Bracket Matrix shows Marquette as the third best #2 seed. Losing to UConn wouldn’t really affect MU’s seeding at all, so maaaaaaybe losing to Xavier drops them to a #3 seed? That’s the worst possible outcome, probably?

There’s not really much for MU to play for in the next two games, so it makes all the sense in the world to rest Kolek up for the possibility of having him available in the postseason. After last year’s run to the Big East regular season and tournament titles, I think most Marquette fans are 100% comfortable with the idea of letting the last two regular season games slide a little bit if that means trading them in for a healthy Kolek and a Sweet 16 appearance. Seems okay, right?