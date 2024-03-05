8 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs #2 Connecticut

#8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) vs #2 Connecticut Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East)

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 7:30pm Central

Location: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Kam Jones, 16.1 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Oso Ighodaro, 2.8 apg

Marquette Injury Note: The stats you see above are without Tyler Kolek factored in, although he was only leading MU in assists. Marquette’s All-American point guard has already been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game with an oblique muscle injury suffered last week against Providence. He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Connecticut Stats Leaders

Points: Tristen Newton, 15.3 ppg

Rebounds: Tristen Newton, 7.1 rpg

Assists: Tristen Newton, 6.0 apg

Editor’s Note: Tristen Newton’s almost assuredly winning Big East Player of the Year, isn’t he?

Marquette: #14

Connecticut: #2

Game Projection: Marquette has a 44% chance of victory with a predicted score of 76-74.

Last Time Out: After a back and forth first 10 minutes at the XL Center in Hartford ended in an 18-18 draw, Marquette didn’t score for eight straight possessions, kicking off a 28-9 run by UConn that bridged into the second half. 46-27 Huskies, 17-plus minutes left, and Marquette never challenged them again.

Since Last We Met: Three days after handing Marquette their lunch and then one day after ascending to #1 in the country, UConn got their asses kicked by Creighton in Omaha, 85-66. It was much the same storyline as the Marquette game: Creighton went on an 18-2 run in the back end of the first half to take a 14 point lead. The slight difference comes where the Huskies did go on a 10-0 run to pull within 13 points in the second half and eventually closed it to a 10 point gap, but Creighton pushed back and that was that.

Villanova (24 point win) and Seton Hall (30 point win) paid for Creighton’s transgressions, and as a result, the Huskies have gone from presumptive Big East regular season champions after beating the Golden Eagles to outright champions with a three game lead and two games left to play.

Tempo Free Fun: Between how the first meeting between Marquette and Connecticut went and the complication of Tyler Kolek being ruled out for Wednesday night’s game, I don’t think we have to do a deep dive on particular strategies or angles or whatever to the return bout in Milwaukee. This game will be decided through some synthesis of the following either/or statements.

Statement #1

Either A) Marquette identified the biggest problems that led to that 28-9 UConn run, no matter which end of the floor we’re talking about here, they have fixed the problems for the second meeting, and that will allow the Golden Eagles to win Wednesday night’s game

OR

B) The coaching staff has not properly identified the problems, they do not have a solution, and Marquette loses again.

Statement #2

Either A) Marquette spent Saturday’s game against Creighton figuring out how they can play without Tyler Kolek in the lineup, have ironed out the bugs in the system, and mixing Oso Ighodaro back into the available roster will allow MU to grow from Saturday in order to beat Connecticut

OR

B) Whatever they did figure out from playing without Kolek on Saturday doesn’t apply to playing against Connecticut or worse, they do not have a handle on how to play without Kolek, and thus Marquette loses to the Huskies again.

These things don’t have to be complicated. Either Marquette’s got answers for their two biggest problems or they don’t. Heck, even if they do have answers for their problems, they still might lose anyway, because UConn’s one hell of a ballclub. The Huskies won the non-run portion of the first meeting 53-44. No shame in losing by a bucket or three to the #2 team in the country and one of three front runners for the national championship, even on your own floor, even on Senior Night.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 8-2, with a shorthanded loss on Saturday snapping a three game win streak since the first UConn game.

Connecticut Last 10 Games: 9-1, with wins in their last two games after suffering a 19 point loss on the road against Creighton immediately after crushing MU in their building.

All Time Series: UConn leads, 9-8

Current Streak: While Marquette went 2-1 against UConn last season, the Huskies hold the current edge after the win in Hartford earlier this season. Connecticut has also won six of the last eight meetings.