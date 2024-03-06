Big East Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs #2 Connecticut

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) vs #2 Connecticut Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

THE TIME: 7:15pm Central for Senior Night festivities, 7:30pm Central for the television broadcast of the game

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 44% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-74. PLEASE NOTE: That projection does not account for the absence of Tyler Kolek.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 85.7, making the most potentially exciting game out of the 35 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? BYU at Iowa State, with a score of 73.5.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Stevie Mitchell (8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)

Chase Ross (6.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (11.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek has already been ruled out of this game and Saturday’s regular season finale with an oblique muscle injury.

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP