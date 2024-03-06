Big East Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs #2 Connecticut

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) vs #2 Connecticut Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
THE TIME: 7:15pm Central for Senior Night festivities, 7:30pm Central for the television broadcast of the game
THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette +5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 44% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-74. PLEASE NOTE: That projection does not account for the absence of Tyler Kolek.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 85.7, making the most potentially exciting game out of the 35 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? BYU at Iowa State, with a score of 73.5.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Stevie Mitchell (8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Chase Ross (6.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (11.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)
MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek has already been ruled out of this game and Saturday’s regular season finale with an oblique muscle injury.
CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP
- Cam Spencer (14.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Tristen Newton (15.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Stephon Castle (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.0 apg)
- Alex Karaban (13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 apg)
- Donovan Clingan (12.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.4 apg)
