A Pre-UConn Look At Marquette Men’s Basketball In The Bracketology World

We haven’t done much in the way of bracketology check ins for Marquette men’s basketball this season. Part of that is “MU has been a top 25 team all season and in the top 10 for most of it,” and part of that is “I do not have the free time to sit down and type these out.” Well, with the Big East women’s basketball regular season over and just one week left in the men’s basketball regular season, this is a perfect time to assess what the Bracket Brain Gurus are saying about the Golden Eagles. Plus: This gives us a solid look at what people are thinking before Marquette plays their final two regular season games without point guard Tyler Kolek. He’s been ruled out for the final week of the regular season with the abdominal injury that he suffered last week against Providence.

Before we get into the projections, let’s peek at what the NCAA tournament profile is for Marquette as of the morning of March 6, 2024

Record: 22-7, 13-5 Big East

NET Ranking: #14

Vs Quadrant 1 Opponents: 8-6

Vs Quadrant 2: 4-1

Vs Quadrant 3: 4-0

Vs Quadrant 4: 6-0

Both of Marquette’s remaining games — vs #3 UConn and at #61 Xavier — are Quadrant 1 games. Neither is in danger of slipping down to Quadrant 2 by the time Selection Sunday rolls around.

Onwards to the Brackets!

SB Nation (3/5): As is tradition, we start our look at these projections with one from Chris Dobbertean for our Corporate Overlords. He has Marquette as the #3 seed in the Midwest Region facing MAC auto-bid holder Akron as the #14 seed in the first round. That would be in Omaha, and it’s kind of fun to think that Marquette could play NCAA tournament games at a building that they go to once a year anyway. The potential second round matchup would be against either #6 Colorado State or #11 Indiana State as the auto-bid holder out of the Missouri Valley Conference. There are five more Big East teams in the field here: UConn (#1), Creighton (#3), Villanova (#10), Seton Hall (#11), and St. John’s (#11). Villanova is the last team to avoid Dayton while Seton Hall and St. John’s are both playing in the First Four. Providence is the third team out of the field.

ESPN (3/5): Joe Lunardi has a slightly more favorable view of the Golden Eagles. He has them as a #2 seed but still in the Midwest Region. Their first round game in Indianapolis would be against Sam Houston, the autobid out of Conference USA. #7 Dayton or #10 Oklahoma would be the potential second round matchup. There are only four other Big East teams in the field here: UConn (#1), Creighton (#3), Villanova (#10), and Seton Hall (#11). The Wildcats are two spots clear of the First Four here while the Pirates are headed to Dayton. St. John’s is the first team out of the field and Providence is the third team out.

CBS Sports (3/6): We stick with Marquette as a #2 seed when we look at Jerry Palm’s projection as of Wednesday morning. However, he’s got them over in the South Region with Baylor taking the Midwest. I believe that’s going to be due to Houston as the #1 in the South, and you can’t have conference mates in the top four seeds in a region. Pretty sure Baylor would rather play in Dallas in the Sweet 16 as opposed to Detroit. Anyway, that means a first round game against #15 seed South Dakota State as the autobid out of the Summit League and a potential second round game in Indianapolis against either #7 Saint Mary’s or #10 Northwestern. UConn (#1) and Creighton (#3) join the Golden Eagles in the field here along with St. John’s (#11) in the First Four. Seton Hall and Villanova are in the First Four Out at #1 and #3 outside the cut line.

The Athletic (3/1) ($): Brian Bennett sends Marquette out to the West Region in his bracket projection, which was set before we had a look at the Golden Eagles without Tyler Kolek in uniform. They’re the #2 seed there but playing #15 seed Eastern Washington as the Big Sky auto-bid team in Indianapolis in the first round. The potential second round opponents there would be either #7 Mississippi State or #10 New Mexico. UConn (#1) and Creighton (#4) are in the field cleanly, Providence (#10) dodges a trip to Dayton, while Seton Hall (#11) plays in the First Four. Villanova and St. John’s are the first two teams just outside the list of 68.

Fox Sports (3/5): Holy cow, would you look at that, Fox Sports remembered they have a website where they can sell ads on a Bracket Projection page. Amazing. The formatting of the page leaves something to be desired, but Mike DeCourcy has Marquette as a #2 seed in the South Region and playing Morehead State out of the Ohio Valley Conference as the #15 seed. Waiting in the second round in this setup would be either #7 Gonzaga or #10 TCU. There are five other Big East teams in the field here: UConn (#1), Creighton (#4), Villanova (#11), Seton Hall (#11), and St. John’s (#11) is in the First Four. Providence gets a First Four Out nod here.

Cracked Sidewalks (3/5): Noted Marquette honk Alan Bykowski has the Golden Eagles as the #2 seed in the South Region, playing #15 Morehead State in Indianapolis. The second round game would in theory be either #7 Colorado State or #10 Oklahoma, and yes, those are all three names we’ve heard already. Being a Big East honk as well, Bykowski has five more teams from the league in the field: UConn (#1), Creighton (#3), Villanova (#11), and both St. John’s (#11) and Seton Hall (#12) in the First Four. Providence tumbles to Next Four Out status here.

Haslametrics (3/6): This is an algorithmic prediction of what teams deserve to be in the field after Tuesday night’s results, and Marquette is the second best #2 seed according to the computers. The potential opponents in the #15 seed area include Colgate, Akron, Youngstown State, and Weber State. UConn (#1), Creighton (#3), Villanova (#10), and St. John’s (#10) are all in the field cleanly here while Seton Hall (#11) is the second to last team into the First Four. Providence is the first team out, and Butler shows up as the fourth team out.

T-Rank (3/6): This is the same idea as Haslametrics, just different computers pulling the numbers together. This is also “what if the tournament started after Tuesday night’s games,” not “where does everyone project to when their games are done.” Marquette is the final #2 seed here, shaping up against Oakland, Eastern Washington, Morehead State, and Colgate as the #15 seeds. UConn (#1), Creighton (#3), Villanova (#7), St. John’s (#8), and Seton Hall (#10) are all in the tournament in this configuration. Providence is in the First Four Out.

Bracket Matrix (3/5): The upside of the Matrix is that it has 125 different viewpoints folded together, the downside is that it had to be a bracket posted by the time they scraped the data together on March 5th, so it’s always running a liiiiiiiiiiiiittle bit behind. Still, I’ll take Marquette as the third #2 seed here with an average seed of 2.08. The Matrix throws the exact same #15s as T-Rank, which is interesting: Oakland, Morehead State, Eastern Washington, and Colgate. UConn (#1) and Creighton (#3) are in easily, Villanova (#10) is the last team before the First Four line, while St. John’s (#11) and Seton Hall (#11) are slated for Dayton with the Pirates as the last team in the field. Still, St. John’s should probably be more worried, as they have a better average while only appearing in 79 projections. Providence averaged a 10.96 seeding while appearing in 28 brackets.