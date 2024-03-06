No Moral Victories: #2 UConn 74, #8 Marquette 67

I made it the preview, so I may as well make it the recap of #8 Marquette’s 74-67 loss to #2 UConn on Senior Night.

Did Marquette solve the problems that led to UConn’s big ol’ game deciding run in Hartford in the first meeting? No. After MU went up 12-5 out of the gate, the Huskies closed the half on a 37-19 run. Most of that was a 26-14 run by UConn across the final nine minutes of the half, and oh, would you look at that: Oso Ighodaro picked up his second personal foul with 8:15 left before halftime. Is that better than the run that UConn went on in the first meeting, a 28-9 blast that crossed over into the second half? Sure, yeah, it is, mathematically speaking, but that’s also the run that determined the game, so no, Marquette did not solve the problem of “can we stop a big UConn run from happening again?”

Did Marquette figure out how to play without All American point guard Tyler Kolek during Saturday’s loss to Creighton and apply those lessons against Connecticut? No, they did not. Statistically speaking, Marquette had seven assists on 30 baskets against the Bluejays. This time around: 8 assists on 26 baskets. Sure, that’s a higher assist rate, but 31% is a long stretch away from Marquette’s season long average of 54.7%.

If you prefer the eye test to cold hard numbers, then go ahead and watch that 37-19 run by UConn to close the first half. You tell me if that looks like a finely tuned machine, because I didn’t see it. It was, to my eyes in Section 119, a team that looked one half-step or one half-second off or slow or however you want to put it. I don’t want to go so far as to say that they were playing timid or scared, but the offense was clearly not clicking like we have seen over and over again this season. Something was off, something beyond what can easily be explained by “UConn Good,” and I don’t think we have to look harder than Marquette didn’t have the extra gear that you get when the best point guard in the country is on the floor in your uniform.

And yet.

Marquette nearly won the damn game.

UConn scored four points in the final 7:52, and two of them came when MU fouled Stephon Castle with eight seconds left in a futile effort to extend the game just a little bit longer.

In fact, UConn scored just one field goal after Cam Spencer got called for what has to be the single stupidest and most obvious technical foul for taunting in the history of recorded basketball. He pulls down the ball for a defensive rebound, takes off down the court with the Huskies up 11, crosses halfcourt, I think to myself, “oh crap, he’s burying a pull up jumper in transition,” he hits said PUJIT for a 14 point lead, bolts back down the court on defense, stares down the Marquette bench and cusses at them. Referee Brian O’Connell looked visibly annoyed that he had to blow the whistle for the T because it was so mindnumbingly stupid for Spencer to do that.

Marquette then goes on an 11-2 run to cut the lead to just five points. Now, if Marquette had done that run in three minutes, who knows what happens. But it took them nearly seven full minutes to do it, with David Joplin’s bucket to end the run coming with just 56 seconds remaining. As lopsided as that was, as great as it was for Marquette to shut UConn down other than one layup from Alex Karaban, the offense just could not get in gear long enough to put a hurting on the Huskies. Maybe something different happens if MU gets a shot up and in with 16 seconds left to go instead of Joplin’s turnover there, but that one possession was a “need to do something so we can have a chance to do two more things to win this” possession. The game was decided long before then, whether that’s when UConn went on their first half run or when MU couldn’t do better than 11 points in seven minutes, that’s up to you to decide.

Kam Jones had a team high 18 points on this night, with Oso Ighodaro hitting for 16 points to move to 1,002 career points and making him the 53rd 1,000 point scorer in program history. Ighodaro added eight rebounds to the proceedings, but it was Stevie Mitchell leading MU there on this night. He had a great line of eight points, nine rebounds, a team high four assists, and two steals in his game high 39 minutes of action.

How about some highlights, such as they are, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports?

Up Next: Marquette wraps up the regular season this coming Saturday on the road against Xavier. MU will be playing with an eye on locking up the #2 seed in the conference tournament and thus prolonging meeting the Huskies again to the Big East championship game. Tipoff on Fox on Saturday is scheduled for 4pm Central time. The Musketeers suffered a 72-66 loss to Butler on Wednesday night in Indianapolis, and depending on tiebreakers, may still be playing for a bye to the conference tournament quarterfinals.