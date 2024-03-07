Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: vs #19 Colorado

To a certain extent, Marquette women’s lacrosse is currently undergoing a stretch of nasty luck.

Last year, as the Golden Eagles posted the best season in program history, that label applied to a lot more than just their win total or their appearance in the NCAA tournament. It was the most productive offense in program history as well. Last year’s squad scored 303 goals while shooting 44.8% and putting 73.7% of their shots on frame.

This year’s team? Well, obviously, comparing 80 goals through six games isn’t fair, so we’ll skip that. But MU is shooting just 41.9%..... but they’re putting 79.6% of shots on goal. They’re getting a lower percentage of shots past the goalie and into the net with a higher percentage of shots aimed on target. That is maybe the textbook definition of “undergoing a stretch of nasty luck.”

This makes it feel like Marquette’s offensive process is good, they’re just not getting great results out of it. This kind of a thing has a compounding problem because it means that the defense has to pull a little bit more weight on their end of the field..... and MU’s defense is going the other way on the shooting. They’re allowing a worse shooting percentage — just barely, 44.8% vs 43.9% a year ago — while allowing fewer shots on frame — 70.4% vs 73.1% — than last year. That means there’s a little bit of nasty luck catching the Golden Eagles coming and going, and that’s a recipe of losing three of your first six games.... and then sticking your head into the bees’ nest that is Northwestern doesn’t help, either.

What’s the solution to all of that? It’s hard to say that there is a solution to “team’s kind of unlucky right now,” other than the time worn cliche of “they have to start making their own luck.” To make matters worse, it’s going to be hard to show some kind of improvement in that department when the #19 team in the country comes to town on Friday afternoon.... and we’re two weeks away from a top 10 Michigan team making that trip, too. But one game, heck, one possession at a time.

A note: Marquette is listing this as “One Love Game” which means it’s in support of One Love, which was created in the wake of Yeardley Love’s murder in order to raise awareness about and end relationship abuse.

Game #7: vs #19 Colorado Buffaloes (4-2)

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 3pm Central

Location: Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Marquette is 0-3 all time against Colorado. The two teams haven’t faced off since 2017, which was the third straight season of competition. This is the second straight time that Colorado has been ranked at the time of the game, and Marquette has never tallied more than eight goals in any meeting.

Colorado wasn’t earning preseason top 25 votes. They didn’t earn a vote in the first in-season poll of the year, either. But a 10-9 road win over then-#14 Penn State launched them into the IWLCA top 25 at #20, and a five goal home loss to then-#4 Northwestern followed by a 13-8 road loss at then-#6 Michigan hasn’t slowed them down all that much. The IWLCA voters put them at #19 on Monday even after the loss to the Wolverines, which was Colorado’s most recent contest. All in all, a pretty good start to a season that had the Buffaloes picked to finish third in the final year of the Pac-12.

Styles make fights, so it’s obviously not a direct one-to-one comparison, but that game against common opponent Northwestern should probably give us all a little bit of leeriness about what Colorado brings to the table against Marquette. Officially, that’s a come from behind victory for the Wildcats as they trailed 3-1 with nine minutes left to go in the first quarter. It was all tied at 6 goals each at the end of the first, and a power play goal from Madeline Pisani with 10:12 left in the third period pulled the Buffs within two, 12-10. Meanwhile, Marquette was down 11-1 with seven minutes left in the first half when they visited the Wildcats. Maybe that’s just the difference between playing NU in Evanston and playing them in Boulder, but CU’s ability to stay with Northwestern should probably be at least slightly worrying for the Golden Eagles on Friday afternoon.

The aforementioned Madeline Pisani is Colorado’s top scorer so far this season, and she’s well out in front of the pack. The 5’5” senior from Illinois has 24 goals through six games, and she’s put up at least three in every game. Pisani’s no joke when she’s looking to distribute, as four points is her low water mark in a game this season thanks to her four assists so far this year. Sydney Zimmerman is CU’s top passer with six helpers this season as she’s split their six games down the middle in terms of starting assignments. MU will also have to keep track of Eve Hritzuk, a 5’3” grad transfer from Northwestern. She’s exploding into a starring role with the Buffs with 14 goals already this year after just nine in four seasons with the Wildcats.

If we presume that Danielle Heintz plays the full 60 minutes in net against Marquette on Friday — and she’s played every minute so far this season — then she’ll surpass last year for her career best in minutes for the Buffaloes. Her goals-against average is about the same, and 11.50 goals allowed per 60 minutes is A-OK even if that is up a little bit. If I were head coach Ann Elliott Whidden, I don’t think I’d be worried about Heintz only making saves on 38.9% of shots on frame quite yet. That’s a little weighted by their losses to top 10 teams right now, and they can probably live with the 41% that she’s putting up in their wins.