Marquette Women’s Basketball Has Three On All-Big East Teams

With the Big East women’s basketball conference tournament set to start on Friday morning, it only makes sense that the league made full use of Thursday to announce the 2023-24 postseason awards. Marquette had three women earn all-Big East honors. Senior forward Liza Karlen was a unanimous pick to the 10 woman First Team, fifth-year senior Jordan King was tabbed for the five woman Second Team, and Kenzie Hare was included in the four Honorable Mention players.

The Big East’s press release is, understandably, focused on the individual trophy winners, so we turn our attention to the Marquette press release for a rundown on what each of these women accomplished this season.

First, Liza Karlen:

A unanimous selection to the All-BIG EAST First Team, Karlen averaged career highs in points (18.0 points per game) and rebounds (7.3 rebounds per game) that ranked fourth and seventh in the conference, respectively. The senior forward scored in double-figures in 28-of-29 games, including a career-high 30 points in a road win at Seton Hall on Jan. 9. Karlen earned three BIG EAST Player of the Week honors and is the first and only BIG EAST Player to be named an Associated Press National Player of the Week.

Second, Jordan King:

King landed a spot on the All-BIG EAST Second Team after averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during her fifth-year campaign. The conference’s active career scoring leader, King scored in double-figures in 24-of-29 games and had a 29-point outing against Appalachian State on Dec. 21, one point off her career-high. King, from Rockton, Illinois, has started in all 153 career games at Marquette and will finish in the top five in program history in points (1,785) and top three in assists (590).

And, honorably mentioned, Kenzie Hare:

Hare was named All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention after a record-setting sophomore season in which she hit the most threes made by a sophomore in program history. Hare was consistently in the top-20 in the nation in 3-point percentage all season and is shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Naperville, Illinois native had a career-high 25 points against Boston College in the semifinal game of the Fort Meyers Tip-Off and is first in the BIG EAST with 84 3-pointers made.

Elsewhere in Big East awards, I picked the wrong Husky twice. UConn’s Paige Bueckers was named Big East Player of the Year and Ashlynn Shade was named Freshman of the Year. I went with Aaliyah Edwards and KK Arnold for those two trophies, although I acknowledged the possibility/probability that Bueckers and Shade could/should/would win. I was still right on the picks for Sixth Woman and Coach of the Year, which went to Georgetown’s Brianna Scott and UConn’s Geno Auriemma respectively. None of these were unanimous choices from the coaches voting in the polls, so at the very least, there’s some amount of reasonable discussion for all of these things.

I did not make a pick for Defensive Player or Most Improved, mostly because it’s near-impossible to tell how the coaches might go for either one of them. Villanova’s Christina Dalce and Georgetown’s Kelsey Ransom are sharing DPOY, while VU’s Lucy Olsen was named Most Improved. I’m not 100% sure that “well, now she’s the center of the universe instead of Maddy Siegrist’s sidekick” is in fact evidence that Lucy Olsen improved as a player since last season, but the Big East coaches are definitely watching way more film of her than I am.

The Big East tournament starts at 10am Central on Friday with a tripleheader of first round action, all streamed to you on FloSports. #5 seeded Marquette will return to action in the quarterfinals on Saturday, with tipoff against #4 Villanova scheduled for 1:30pm Central time on FS2. The winner of that game will advance to Sunday’s semifinals to play either #1 UConn or either #8 Butler or #9 Providence if they manage to shock the world in the quarterfinals.

You can check out the entire Big East press release on the awards here, and you can see Marquette’s press release here.