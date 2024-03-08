8 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at Xavier

#8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East)

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 4pm Central

Location: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Kam Jones, 16.2 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Oso Ighodaro, 2.8 apg

Marquette Injury Note: Tyler Kolek has already been ruled out of this game due to the oblique injury suffered in the second half against Providence on February 28th. He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and a national best 7.6 assists per game.

Xavier Stats Leaders

Points: Quincy Olivari, 19.1 ppg

Rebounds: Abou Ousmane, 6.5 rpg

Assists: Dayvion McKnight, 4.9 apg

Marquette: #14

Xavier: #53

Game Projection: Marquette has a 61% chance of victory with a predicted score of 79-76. However, this algorithmic prediction is not really accounting for Tyler Kolek sitting out due to his injury.

The Stakes: Marquette may be able to secure the #2 seed in the Big East tournament with a victory in this game. However, because of the season split with Creighton and the Bluejays splitting with UConn while Marquette went 0-2, Creighton will have the advantage in case of a tie. Thus, Marquette will need a win over Xavier and a Creighton loss on the road at Villanova on Saturday afternoon. That game immediately precedes MU/XU on Fox, so the Golden Eagles will know their fate in that regard by the time they tip off in Ohio. Marquette could, and probably will, fall as far as the #4 seed with a loss. They will lose the tiebreaker with Seton Hall by way of the Pirates’ win over UConn if MU loses to Xavier and SHU wraps up their regular season with a home win over DePaul.

Last Time Out: Marquette went on a 13-2 run in the middle of the first half to take a 25-18 lead, extended that to 10 at halftime, and then went on a 17-2 run early in the second half to push the margin to 20. They would eventually lead by more than 30 before wrapping up at 88-64.

Since Last We Met: Good news/bad news situation for Xavier since February 25th. They responded to that game, their fourth straight loss, by winning their next two. The bad news is that they beat DePaul at home by 33 and then had to escape Washington, D.C., with a 98-93 win over a traditionally bad but not DePaul Level Awful Georgetown team. Xavier needed a 12-2 run late in that game to flip the thing from Hoyas BY TEN to a tie game with five minutes to go. Georgetown led that game by 16 in the first half, 35-19.

Four days later, Butler’s first bucket of the game started a 20-2 run. Xavier was down 37-24 at the half and only a very late and mostly pointless 12-2 Musketeers run let them hide with just a six point loss on Wednesday night in their most recent outing. Is the 20-3 early run the reason why they lost? Yeah, probably..... but not doing better than 12 points while holding Butler scoreless for 10 minutes bridging halftime is probably a much bigger problem.

Tempo Free Fun: I’ll tell you this right now. If Marquette gets Xavier to turn it over 16 times and holds the Musketeers to 17% three-point shooting on Saturday, just like what happened in Milwaukee, then the Golden Eagles are winning the game.

Now, the hard part to the shooting situation might be convincing Quincy Olivari to go 2-for-11 again. The Atlanta native is connecting on more than 42% of his triples on the year and more than 41% in Big East action. He’s weirdly bad against what KenPom.com calls top 50 opponents, but 33% is perfectly functional. As you can tell, the rest of Xavier’s roster was not helpful either, going just 2-for-12 with both makes coming from Trey Green.... who was 2-for-7 off the bench. All told, Xavier is a middle of the country three-point shooting team, and head coach Sean Miller seems to know it is not their strength so they tend to not shoot a lot of them.

Other things that would definitely lead to a Marquette victory: Holding Desmond Claude to no points on eight shots along with a team high four turnovers. Claude is the only Musketeers player on this year’s active roster who played for XU in the Big East title game last year, and he is their #2 scorer as well as holding the same position on their assists chart. They need him to be good to win ballgames, and Marquette essentially made him invisible in the first meeting.

If you’re concerned about Marquette’s ability to generate offense against the Musketeers without Tyler Kolek, you’re well justified to worry about it. All of Marquette’s losses this season have come when they’ve tallied less than 111 points per 100 possessions, and they were at 109.9 against Creighton and then 102.1 on Wednesday night against UConn. On top of that, the first game against Xavier was actually MU’s worst offensive efficiency in the 15 games where they won every time while scoring more than 111 per 100 trips. Yes, they won big, bigger than the final score makes it look, but as alluded to a minute ago, that’s because the Golden Eagles were carving up the Musketeers on defense. Xavier is a top 50 defense according to KenPom’s adjusted metrics, so if you think Marquette is going to look a step slow or a second out of sequence without Kolek like they did over and over again against UConn, that could easily turn into a problem in Ohio.

But it’s not like Xavier’s the same team that we saw in Milwaukee, either. Dailyn Swain started and played 29 minutes in the first meeting, and he was a bright spot with 11 points and six rebounds. However, he’s done for the year with appendicitis. Sasa Ciani only played eight minutes against the Golden Eagles, but he’s been averaging over 14 a night this season, mostly off the bench. However, he left their recent game against DePaul with some kind of leg injury and did not play at all against Georgetown or Butler. Xavier went into the year shorthanded with Zach Freemantle’s surgery recovery and Jerome Hunter’s cardiac issues combined with his Achilles tear in early February. Now things are getting even more shorthanded in Cincinnati as the season spirals away from the X-Men. It looked like Sean Miller was getting his guys going in the right direction as Xavier moved to 7-5 in Big East play with six wins in eight games through early February..... but it’s gone to hell in a handbasket since then. A loss to Marquette on Saturday will effectively eliminate them from playing in the NIT as they would then need to reach the Big East semifinals just to be .500.

Weirdly, Xavier could still finish tied for fifth in the Big East if they beat Marquette on Saturday. It would take three other games all working out in their favor, but finishing in a tie with three other teams at 10-10 is possible. I’m not going to work out the math necessary to figure out if they can still sneak into a bye to the quarterfinals by winning a four-way tiebreaker to be the #5 seed, but it would definitely beat finishing tied for eighth with the Butler team that just beat them to get to 9-11 in the league and wrap up the regular season..... and then being stuck in a Big East tournament first round game against those same Bulldogs.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 7-3, with losses in their last two games, both without Tyler Kolek.

Xavier Last 10 Games: 5-5, coming off a loss at Butler on Wednesday and without a win over Not DePaul or Not Georgetown since February 7th.

All Time Series: Marquette leads, 58-27

Current Streak: Marquette has now won three straight in the series after winning in Milwaukee earlier this season. However, the Golden Eagles have not won in Cincinnati since a double overtime victory in 2020.