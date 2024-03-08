2024 Big East Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals Preview: #4 Villanova vs #5 Marquette

2024 BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

#4 Villanova Wildcats () vs #5 Marquette Golden Eagles ()

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: Approximately 1:30pm Central, following conclusion of UConn’s quarterfinal at 11am

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Television: FS2

Streaming: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Season Series: Villanova won, 2-0

All Time Series: Marquette leads, 17-16

Current Streak: Villanova has won six straight games against Marquette.

I’m writing this on Thursday afternoon, so take that into account when you read the following. As of the evening of March 4th, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has Marquette as a #10 seed, four spots safe from being in the First Four, and Villanova is four spots away from getting into the First Four. As of the morning of March 6th, Her Hoop Stats’ Megan Gauer has Marquette as a #9 seed and Villanova somewhere past Washington as the fourth team out of the field of 68. As of the morning of March 7th, Marquette has a NET ranking of #37, while Villanova is at #49.

This is an NCAA tournament play-in game, isn’t it? If not literally “whoever wins gets to be in the tournament,” then it’s definitely “if you lose, you are not in the tournament,” right? At the very least, Marquette can’t afford a loss to a team that might not actually be in the at-large picture in the first place, and Villanova can’t afford a loss at all.

If that’s the case, then that’s really bad news for Marquette.

In the first meeting between these two teams this season, Lucy Olsen scored 37 points, including eight straight to end the game and give the Wildcats a 66-63 victory. Marquette led by seven with 3:50 to go and couldn’t get it done when everyone in The Finn knew that the ball was going to Olson. Three weeks later in Milwaukee, Marquette held Olson to only 19 points, but the Golden Eagles didn’t score at all in the final 4:50 of the game and ended up with a 55-52 loss to the Wildcats. To be very specific about it: Jordan King put Marquette up 52-51 with 4:58 to go, Villanova’s Zanai Jones answered on the next possession, and then no one scored until Marquette was forced to foul with eight seconds to play to get the ball back.

To say that Marquette had multiple chances to beat Villanova on multiple occasions is probably selling the entire idea short. If Marquette had cashed in half of those chances in the two regular season meetings, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation about the potential impact of this one game.

I know that it sounds like a cliche, but I think this game comes down to whichever team manages to come the closest to a full 40 minute performance. This is a Marquette website, so of course I’m focused on Marquette’s problems and it’s clear that they never got a full 40 minute quality performance in either game against the Wildcats this season. But the fact of the matter is that neither did Villanova. They needed a 10-0 run to close the game in Pennsylvania and win by three, which is a pretty clear sign that wasn’t a complete performance from them, and needing 37 points from Olson is another ding in that regard for them. In the second game, VU only scored 55 points which isn’t exactly anything to write home about, and they went without a field goal for the final four-plus minutes of the contest. As much as I’m harping on Marquette letting a chance to win slide out of their hands, the same goes for the Wildcats there, because it was extremely possible that MU pulled it off while Nova wasn’t doing anything to help themselves out.

The winner of this game will advance to Sunday’s semifinals, and they will play at 1:30pm Central on FS1. The most likely opponent will be top seeded UConn, but there’s a chance, however slim, that it could be either #8 Butler or #9 Providence, depending on who advances to the quarterfinals from Friday’s first round game.