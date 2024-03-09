Big East Game Thread: #8 Marquette at Xavier

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 9, 2024

THE TIME: 4pm Central

THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 61% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-76.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 74.1, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 95 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Baylor at Texas Tech.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Stevie Mitchell (8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (16.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg)

Chase Ross (6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.2 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP

Dayvion McKnight (12.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.5 spg)

Quincy Olivari (19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg)

Desmond Claude (16.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg)

Kachi Nzeh (2.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg)

Abou Ousmane (6.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.2 bpg)

