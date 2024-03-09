Big East Game Thread: #8 Marquette at Xavier

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, March 9, 2024
THE TIME: 4pm Central
THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 61% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-76.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 74.1, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 95 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Baylor at Texas Tech.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Stevie Mitchell (8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Chase Ross (6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.2 bpg)
XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Dayvion McKnight (12.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Quincy Olivari (19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Desmond Claude (16.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Kachi Nzeh (2.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
- Abou Ousmane (6.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.2 bpg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Jeremy by Pearl Jam
