There’s Some Upsides: #19 Colorado 17, Marquette 11

Look, the final score’s not great: #19 Colorado 17, Marquette 11.

But 1) It’s not awful and 2) it’s really more the product of the Buffaloes pulling away from Marquette, and that’s the kind of thing a ranked team is expected to do.

Heck, it’s a come from behind victory in women’s lacrosse for Colorado, as Marquette jumped all over the visiting team right out of the gate. Four different Golden Eagles hit the net in the first eight minutes of the game as MU got out to a 4-1 lead. You could argue that Colorado won the thing over the next 13 minutes, because they went on a 7-1 run up through 10:58 left in the second, and that had CU up 8-5.

Marquette wasn’t going away, and Tess Osburn tacked on two goals just over 20 seconds a part, the second on a power play, and it was 9-8 favoring Colorado at intermission. Two for Colorado opened the third, Meg Bireley answered for the Golden Eagles, 11-9, 8:38 to go.

This is where MU’s big problem kicked in. The Buffaloes scored the final three goals of the third and the first of the fourth quarter for a 15-9 lead. MU caught a break when Leigh Steiner won the draw after CJ Meehan’s goal and it took her just eight seconds to fire a strike past Danielle Heintz. 15-11 Colorado, 10:01 to go, and lacrosse is weird. Look no further than Steiner’s goal there. What would have happened if MU won the next draw and scored in 10 seconds again? The world may never know...... because Marquette never scored again.

The Buffs tacked one on with 6:25 to play, MU committed four turnovers, CU threw one more in, and that’s that. It’s a loss, and it’s a loss that slipped away from Marquette after that hot start, but dang if they didn’t do an awful lot that had them right alongside a ranked opponent for most of a rainy Friday afternoon.

Tess Osburn led Marquette in goals on the day with three, but that means she tied for the team lead in points with Hanna Bodner who had two goals and an assist. I don’t think I’m overreaching to say that Marquette needs to do more to get Meg Bireley free, as she finished with that one goal I mentioned earlier on just four shots. At the very least, Marquette needs to find ways to get more goals from more people, one way or another.

Up Next: It’ll be kind of a quick turnaround for the Golden Eagles, especially since it’ll involve travel. They have a Noon Central time start on Tuesday afternoon in Ohio when they visit Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 5-2 on the year with one of the losses coming in their Big Ten opener against #6 Michigan, which was also their most recent contest.