Marquette Women’s Basketball Outlasts Villanova In Big East Quarterfinals

Marquette women’s basketball lost to Villanova in two low scoring crushing defeats during the regular season. As Saturday’s Big East tournament quarterfinal game against the Wildcats bounced along, it seemed destined to go to the same place. At the very least, the low scoring part was coming in: 26-24 Marquette at halftime, 37-31 Marquette at the end of three quarters.

The performance of Marquette’s top players wasn’t doing much to inspire confidence. By the end of the game, Liza Karlen was 5-for-15 from the field and Jordan King was just 3-for-10. It just felt like between the cavalcade of missed shots — MU shot just 33% from the field in the game — and the 17 turnovers and the general slow pace, the Golden Eagles were going to get caught on the short end of the stick for a third straight time against Villanova.

Let me explain it this way: Marquette finished the third quarter on a 9-0 run, which sounds neat. Except that was across the final 5:16 of the quarter and it was nine of the 11 points that MU scored in the entire 10 minute period. Going on a run: Good. Building a lead: Good. Precise process: Less than ideal.

And then, after three minutes of the fourth quarter had wound away, Villanova was up 39-37 after an 8-0 run of their own. From there, it turned into a bucket trading game, and that’s not the kind of thing that you want when you’re having trouble putting buckets in.

After a pair of freebies by Skylar Forbes, Marquette’s lone true bright spot in this game, tied it at 45, Kenzie Hare hit a three, one of just four long range makes in the game for MU on 10 attempts. If MU could get a stop, time was going to start to be on their side..... and they got it on a missed layup by Christina Dalce and a rebound by Karlen. King hit some free throws, VU’s Lucy Olsen crushed a three-pointer, and it’s Marquette by two with 1:17 to go.

Can they close the door?

Rose Nkumu got into the lane.... but missed. Olsen missed on the other end, but Dalce hauled in the miss and was fouled by Forbes with 36 seconds to go. Bad news: VU can tie it, but MU would get the ball back...... and she missed both free throw attempts. Forbes pulled that one in, Marquette got forced into a crummy baseline fadeaway by King with seven seconds to go, and a timeout gave the Wildcats a chance to win or tie.

VU ran a big long dribble drive curl for Olsen....... and she put it into the side of the rim. Never had a chance to bounce up and in. Ballgame. Marquette figures out the Wildcats, puts the final nail in Villanova’s chances of making the NCAA tournament, and keeps their own NCAA tournament hopes alive.

While she had shooting problems, Liza Karlen finished with a team high 13 points to go with eight rebounds. She was bested on the glass by Noted Bright Sport Skylar Forbes who had nine to go with 12 points off the bench as she played 31 points in place of Frannie Hottinger who played just 13 minutes even though she didn’t commit a single foul.

Up Next: This was the Big East quarterfinals, so that means MU is on to the semifinals on Sunday. Unfortunately, Marquette is the #5 seed and that has them on the same side of the bracket as #1 seed UConn. The Huskies got an 86-53 win over Providence in the first quarterfinal game of the day to move on to face Marquette. Tipoff on Sunday is set for 1:30pm Central, and FS1 will carry the broadcast.