Out On A High Note: #8 Marquette 86, Xavier 80

We knew Marquette men’s basketball was going to be without All-American point guard Tyler Kolek. We knew that Marquette was willing to slug it out without him based on their performances against Creighton and UConn. How was that going to translate to a road game to wrap up the regular season finale against a Xavier team that Marquette blew out by 24 in Milwaukee when Kolek was health?

Either because they got themselves on the right path after a few games without Kolek or because Xavier was a bit shorthanded themselves, or maybe because of a dozen reasons that I can’t come up with because I’m a humble basketball blogger and not a coaching wizard, Marquette figured out Xavier on Saturday afternoon. It took most of 40 minutes to hammer it all together, but the Golden Eagles are headed back to Milwaukee with an 86-80 win in the regular season finale. That win moves Marquette to 23-8 overall and 14-6 in the Big East, thus locking them into the #3 seed in the conference tournament next week.

For just a split second late in the first half, it looked like Marquette was preparing to blow the game wide open. A 6-0 burst in under a minute from the Golden Eagles, including back-to-back buckets by Kam Jones, had the visiting team up nine, 37-28, with 41 seconds left before intermission. If they could have held that margin into the break, perhaps it could have turned into a run away.

But two free throws from Dayvion McKnight and a three by Quincy Olivari right before the horn wiped out five of the six points MU had just added to their lead..... and turned out to be the first five points of a 12-2 run by the Musketeers bridging halftime. Another three from Olivari — he went 6-for-11 from distance in the game, much better than his 2-for-11 in Milwaukee — finished the run and put Xavier up 40-39 with 18:49 to go. So close to cracking it open, but a slipshod end to one half and start to the other threw the entire proceedings back into doubt.

And then they went a little bit further as Xavier kept pushing the margin to five points again and again. That obviously means MU was pushing back, but it was teetering on an edge of getting away from them... and then Olivari put Xavier up six, 57-51, with 13:40 to go. Danger Zone, Lana?

More like Gandalf’s YOU SHALL NOT PASS.

A dunk by Oso Ighodaro triggered a 10-0 run from Marquette where Ighodaro scored seven of his 24 in the game all by himself and got a bonus from a three-pointer from Ben Gold. Marquette by four, nine minutes to go.

I want to drop this in from Paul Fritschner, who does great work keeping tabs on the Xavier program.

Marquette only missed three shots in the final 12:46. pic.twitter.com/A5syYfcIR4 — Paul Fritschner (@PaulFritschner) March 10, 2024

You’ll notice that this is all after that Olivari bucket with 13:40 to go. Marquette LOCKED IN to close the game.

This isn’t to say that Xavier wasn’t right there with the Golden Eagles. They tied it at 61, 66, took a lead at 68-66, and traded that back and forth with Marquette for a second. XU’s last lead of the game came on a jumper by McKnight with 4:02 to go, and Marquette wouldn’t lead by more than two possessions after Kam Jones answered him with a three-pointer. Xavier had chance after chance after chance after chance, but Marquette kept putting up buckets and while I’m sure Shaka Smart would have loved to see a stop or two down the line, you have to win how you have to win. It Takes What It Takes, in Smart’s words, and here it took some offense, right up through a bucket in the lane from Jones with 45 seconds to go to make up for missing an and-1 a minute earlier.

Marquette by six, Stevie Mitchell popped in four free throws in the final 35 seconds, and Bob’s your uncle.

Marquette got big days from their big names. Kam Jones had a game high 30 points on a patently absurd 12-for-17 shooting, including 4-for-6 from long range, and he nearly had a double-double with nine assists AND he had five rebounds, too. I already mentioned Oso Ighodaro’s 24 points, and he mixed in five rebounds to match Jones for the team high, as well as three assists, three blocks, and a steal, all while playing 36 minutes and dancing around four fouls. Chase Ross was quietly important with six points, foure rebounds, and two steals before fouling out in 29 minutes.

By the way, speaking of all the assists: Marquette had 16 as a team on 33 baskets. Just barely under 50%, so not quite “as good as it gets when Tyler Kolek’s around” but definitely better than they have been the last two games.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports?

Up Next: The Big East has announced the bracket for the men’s basketball tournament, just moments before I got to this part of the recap. Marquette is the #3 seed, so they will play at 8:30pm Central on Thursday, March 14th, in the quarterfinals. Their opposition will be either #6 Villanova or #11 DePaul, and the Blue Demons are currently about three minutes away from officially being 0-20 in league play. Obviously, the funniest possible thing will be for them to beat Villanova on Wednesday night and advance to see Marquette on Thursday.