2024 Big East Women’s Basketball Semifinals Preview: #1 Connecticut vs #5 Marquette

2024 BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

#1 Connecticut Huskies (27-5, 18-0 Big East) vs #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-7, 11-7 Big East)

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 1:30pm Central

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Television: FS1

Streaming: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Season Series: UConn won, 2-0

All Time Series: Connecticut leads, 19-1

Current Streak: The Huskies have now won three straight in the series, including in last year’s Big East semifinals.

Okay, look, we don’t have to spend a lot of time previewing this game. These two teams met twice this season and neither one was particularly close in the second half.

GAME #1: UConn wins, 95-64, after leading by 17 at intermission.

GAME #2: UConn wins, 85-59, after leading by 11 at intermission.

As you can see, the Golden Eagles did not cover themselves in glory in the second half of either game, and quite honestly, that lack of glory started during the first half of both games. Outside of allowing Lee Volker to play with a switchblade in her left hand, I don’t know if there’s anything that Marquette’s going to suddenly add to their arsenal that’s going to cause a change in result here.

Twice they’ve played, twice Marquette had a decent start, twice it unraveled and unraveled hard. If MU can figure out how to stop the big time unraveling from happening, then that would be something of a moral victory after how the first two games went. That’s not even winning the game, that’s only losing by less than 15 at this point.

I don’t have anything interesting or insightful to say here. I can say “contain Paige Bueckers since she shot 62% across the regular season games” until I’m blue in the face, but that doesn’t make Marquette do it or even make it easy to do. Honestly, this is going to come down to “Marquette either catches a bunch of gigantic breaks or they don’t.”