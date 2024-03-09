Marquette Men’s Basketball Seeded #3 In 2024 Big East Conference Tournament

As it turns out, we didn’t need to wait for the regular season to officially end before the Big East announced the bracket for the 2024 Big East men’s basketball tournament. There was still one game running on Saturday night when they dropped the bracket for the conference tournament next week at Madison Square Garden.

YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles earned the #3 seed in the field after tying with Creighton for second place in the conference standings at 14-6. The Bluejays and the Golden Eagles split the season series, but CU also split with UConn while Marquette went 0-2 against the Huskies to settle the tiebreaker. As the #3 seed, they will play in the fourth and final quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 14th, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30pm Central time. That’s dependent on how fast Creighton wraps up their quarterfinal game, which is set for 6pm Central. Marquette’s opponent will be decided on Wednesday night as #6 seed Villanova plays #11 seed DePaul with an 8pm Central time start. The winner of that game advances to Thursday to tangle with the Golden Eagles.

As the #3 seed, Marquette is set up on the far side of the bracket from UConn. That’s notable, because the Huskes are the only team to go 2-0 against Marquette this season. It’s best to avoid that kind of a team as long as possible, and with this bracket, MU can’t see the #1 seeded Huskies until the Big East title game.

As for whether or not Marquette gets there for a second straight season, well, that might be up to whether or not Tyler Kolek is cleared to play. Marquette is kind of only playing for pride and bragging rights in this event, so it wouldn’t be the worst idea for head coach Shaka Smart to keep his point guard on the bench to rest up his oblique muscle injury for the NCAA tournament.

Here’s the full schedule for this year’s tournament, with the first two rounds on FS1, Fox and FS1 splitting the semifinals, and Fox broadcasting the championship game on Saturday evening. All times listed below are Central time, aka “God’s Time Zone.”

Wednesday, March 13 – First Round (FS1)

Game 1: #8 Butler vs. #9 Xavier, 3pm

Game 2: #7 Providence vs. #10 Georgetown, 5:30pm

Game 3: #6 Villanova vs. #11 DePaul, 8pm

Thursday, March 14 – Quarterfinals (FS1)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #1 UConn, 11am

Game 5: #4 St. John’s vs. #5 Seton Hall , 1:30pm

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #2 Creighton, 6pm

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #3 Marquette, 8:30pm

Friday, March 15 – Semifinals

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30pm (Fox)

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7pm (FS1)

Saturday, March 16 - Final (Fox)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs Game 9 winner, 5:30pm