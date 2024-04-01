Liza Karlen Enters The Transfer Portal

On Sunday night, Marquette forward Liza Karlen posted this on Instagram.

That’s a little bit on the cryptic side, but “Extremely blessed. Thank you for everything Marquette” 100% reads as “I am done playing basketball here.”

That’s not a surprise, by the way. Karlen just finished up her fourth year of eligibility at Marquette and was announced and honored on Senior Night. Seeing her decide to wrap things up instead of pursing another year of MU hoops isn’t an odd choice.

Also not an odd choice: Entering the transfer portal to pursue her COVID protocol bonus year of eligibility somewhere that is not Marquette. That happened on Monday, as reported by Talia Goodman from The Next.

BREAKING: Marquette's Liza Karlen has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.



She averaged 17.7 ppg and 7.9 rpg this season. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 1, 2024

There’s nothing weird about this. Lots of players decide to pursue their fifth year somewhere else, and a decent number of those players are leaving good situations behind. That’s not the case for Karlen and Marquette, although we’ll come back to that in a minute.

Karlen wrapped up the 2023-24 season averaging 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Every single one of those is a career best for her. She also shot 35.7% from long range, regaining the shooting touch she displayed as a freshman when she connected on 15 of her 38 (39.5%) attempts from behind the arc. If it wasn’t a night when Kenzie Hare was going thermonuclear, then Karlen was the best player on the floor for the Golden Eagles. Her 1,294 points rank #21 all time in program history, and Karlen is #12 all time in rebounding as well. She’s legitimately one of the best to ever do it at Marquette, and that’s even with only playing 24 games in a COVID-protocol’d freshman year and 25 games a year ago because of a broken jaw.

Okay, time to swing back to the roster situation that Karlen is declining to play with/for.

Here’s the freshly updated scholarship chart now that Karlen’s bonus year is off the table.

With Claire Kaifes and Rose Nkumu declining their fifth years of eligibility completely and Kenzie Hare entering the transfer portal as well, Marquette currently projects to have nine active players on the roster come next fall as well as six open scholarship spots on the roster. Now, it’s perhaps slightly unfair to blame that on anyone because it was the smart roster management decision to keep three spots open for Kaifes, Karlen, and Nkumu.

But with all three leaving, it does leave the Golden Eagles looking incredibly shorthanded.... and when you dig a little bit deeper, it’s definitely much worse than that. Three of the nine are slated to be freshmen. Two more are players who transferred into Marquette last offseason and totaled up 255 minutes between them in 36 appearances. Another is a freshman who had a preseason hand injury set her back and ultimately she only played in 12 games for a total of 62 minutes. Another is a redshirt sophomore coming off 1) a knee injury redshirt season after 2) playing 76 total minutes as a freshman in 2022-23.

Is that seven of Marquette’s nine projected roster players with effectively zero playing experience for the Golden Eagles? Sure is!

You can see why maaaaaaaaybe Karlen isn’t interested in slogging through a season as the only legitimate threat of any kind on that roster. That doesn’t sound like any kind of fun at all.

It does raise questions as to what kind of roster bolstering will be done in between now and August. It’s one thing to let six spots ride empty when you might use three, but right now, Marquette won’t even be able to play 5-on-5 practice.... and that’s presuming that Charia Smith is actually healthy enough to play for Marquette and get them to nine in the first place.