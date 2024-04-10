Tyler Kolek Elects To Enter The 2024 NBA Draft

Tuesday was Oso Ighodaro Day in the Marquette communication office. On Wednesday, it was Tyler Kolek’s turn, as the All-American point guard announced that he will be passing (basketball reference) on his COVID bonus season of eligibility and entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

Here’s the text, for posterity’s sake:

Dear Marquette, I want to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for eveyrone who has been a part of my journey at Marquette. These past three years have exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations while allowing me to build relationships that have changed my life. To Coach Smart — Thank you for your trust and pushing me to grow as a person, player and leader. To all my coaches, teammates, my family and all the fans — thank you for your love, support and guidance along the way. I have decided to forgo my extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. While I may be moving on to the next chapter of my basketball career, I will always cherish the memories and lessons from my time in Milwaukee and take tremendous pride in representing this special basketball program at the highest level moving forward.

Back in the middle of April 2021, Tyler Kolek was the first inbound transfer to the Marquette men’s basketball roster under the guidance of head coach Shaka Smart. He was coming off an 11 point, 4 rebound, 2 assist season that earned him Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honors. He looked, at the time, like a good complimentary piece at the worst to the roster that Shaka Smart was assembling.

Fast forward three years. Kolek is the 2023 Big East Player of the Year, 2023 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, the national leader in assists per game for the 2023-24 season, a two-time First Team All-Big East honoree, and Marquette’s first two-time consensus All-American since Markus Howard in 2019 and 2020 and just the third (Butch Lee in 1977 & 1978) in program history. He leaves Marquette trailing only Tony Miller on the all-time assists list, and he joins Miller as the only two Marquette players to record more than 200 assists in a single season in two different campaigns.

Kolek was truly one of the most gifted passers that this program has ever seen, and on top of that, his competitive fire was a major intangible for the Golden Eagles as they built a record of 75-30 in Smart’s first three seasons in charge in Milwaukee. He had the ability to return to Marquette for a fourth season and take a run at Miller’s career assists record thanks to the bonus eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic, but it’s in his best interest to strike while the iron’s hot in terms of his professional career.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie had Kolek as the 29th pick in a mock draft on March 19th, which would mean a guaranteed first round contract. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has Kolek at #31 on his Big Board and #33 in his Mock Draft, both updated over the last week. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Kolek at #29 in the draft as of April 1st, same as Vecenie, and they place him as the 29th best available prospect as well. Even if he doesn’t rate a guaranteed contract for being a first round pick based on these projections, Kolek appears, for the time being, to be slotted into that window where teams are more than happy to offer a multi-year guaranteed deal, and that’s the key here.

With both Ighodaro and Kolek off to the pro ranks, let’s adjust the Marquette men’s basketball scholarship chart, shall we?

We’ve also adjusted the scholarship chart to show Caedin Hamilton as a freshman next season after redshirting in the 2023-24 campaign. Kolek’s departure to the draft does not affect next year’s scholarship situation at all, as his return would have cost the Golden Eagles the last remaining available scholarship. Barring a departure from the team — we’re only halfway through the postseason transfer portal window right now — I wouldn’t expect to see Shaka Smart and his staff make any major additions to the team, unless an absolutely perfect situation turns up for them. If Kam Jones decides to put his name in the draft and gets a favorable enough review to stay in? Well, maybe then something changes with a transfer coming in.