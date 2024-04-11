Kam Jones Will Return To Marquette For His Senior Season

It’s becoming clear that Marquette men’s basketball had a plan when the week started.

Monday — Men’s basketball national championship game

Tuesday — Oso Ighodaro announces that he is passing on his bonus season of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft

Wednesday — Tyler Kolek announces that he is passing on his bonus season of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft

Thursday — Kam Jones announces that he will not even explore his NBA Draft possibilities and will return to the Golden Eagles for his senior year in 2024-25.

No big message or note like we saw from Ighodaro or Kolek, just a collage image from the MU design team, and the simple message:

Marquette Nation — I’m staying HOME. Sincerely, K1

Jones spent the 2023-24 season being overshadowed by Ighodaro and Kolek, and while I won’t say it was for good reason, it was at least for an understandable reason. Gary Parrish’s little homie from Memphis led a Sweet 16 team in scoring at 17.2 points per game and was third on the team with 2.4 assists per game, and oh yeah, both of those are career bests for him. He was a walking fireball from behind the three-point line, connecting on a career best 40.6% of his long range attempts, and Jones did this while teams were well aware of his ability to shoot them straight out of a game. He shot just barely under 60% on two-pointers this past season, which was somehow a decline from his sophomore season, but he did shoot nearly 65% inside the arc against Big East foes, making him the fourth best two-point shooter in the whole league. He wasn’t just a scorer, as he added 2.9 rebouns and 1.1 steals per game, too.

And he didn’t even make honorable mention when the postseason Big East awards came out.

That will assuredly change in a hurry when the preseason Big East awards are announced in October. We’ll have to wait to see what rosters actually look like when we get to it, but Jones is a shoo-in for preseason All-Big East First Team next year, and there’s not going to be many candidates to knock him away from being Preseason Player of the Year.

This is slightly surprising, since there would be no penalty for Jones testing the waters and withdrawing from the draft. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has Jones as the 26th best prospect in the draft on his Big Board and the #24 pick in the draft in his Mock Draft a week ago. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo aren’t quite that excited about Jones, but they do include him on their Best Available list for the 2024 NBA Draft, dropping him in at #67 for a 58 pick draft. It would seem to make all the sense in the world to at least make front offices and scouts tell you for sure whether or not you belong in the pool. However, if you don’t want to go through the hustle of trying to get to the Draft Combine if you’re prepared to withdraw if you don’t have a guarantee, then it does make a certain amount of sense to just skip on the whole deal and focus on your offseason and summer regimen.

Oh, and by the way? If Jones just duplicates his stats from 2023-24 next season? He will become Marquette’s second ever 2,000 point scorer and the third MU player with at least 300 made three-pointers.

No change to the Marquette scholarship chart for Jones’ return, so let’s drop that in...... and then wonder what news might be waiting for us on Friday.......