Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: vs Butler

In the preview for this past weekend’s game against UConn, I pointed out that Marquette women’s lacrosse could do themselves an awful lot of good in terms of the Big East standings with a win over the Huskies. It was one of three games that I categorized as toss-ups for the Golden Eagles, and at the end of the day, that toss landed heavily on the Huskies’ side by a final score of 17-7.

Moving on then.

I called that one a toss-up game with a potential big impact on the standings because I thought of the game against Butler as one of the two games that Marquette should definitely win. Losing to UConn means that Marquette kiiiiiiind of has to win against Butler, and hey, would you look at that: It’s time to play Butler.

The precise placement of Marquette’s schedule raises the issue of importance in getting this win, too. MU lost their league opener, and their third game will be against #13 Denver this weekend. If Marquette drops the second league game — that’s this contest against Butler we’re talking about here — that’s looking an awful lot like an 0-3 start to Big East play barring a big upset against the Pioneers and very much turns the final three games all into must-win affairs. So: Buy yourself some peace of mind with a win over Butler. It’s that simple.

The biggest question up in the air for Marquette right now is whether or not Mikayla Yang did enough on Saturday to earn a second start in net. The 5’7” freshman from California made her collegiate debut on Saturday, and made five saves while allowing 16 goals against UConn. Head coach Meredith Black and assistant coach/Noted Former Collegiate Goalie Jill Rizzo kept Yang in the game for 52 minutes against the Huskies even while that contest tilted away from the Golden Eagles. That seems to indicate that they’re not high on what Brynna Nixon brings to the table at the moment, even though it was Nixon coming off the bench for mop-up duty against UConn. Was that enough to get things right for Nixon for the rest of the season? Are the Golden Eagles going to stick with Yang through good times and bad for the rest of the year because she’s the goalie of the future anyway? We’ll have to wait and see what Wednesday afternoon tells us.

By the way: Meg Bireley is one of the best goal scorers in the country.

As of Monday morning, with 48 goals through 12 games, Bireley is currently tied for the 11th most goals per game in Division 1, and there are only four women who have hit the net more often than she has. In fact, Marquette has played against two of them. Northwestern’s Izzy Scane leads the country with 53 goals and Cincinnati’s Camryn Callaghan is fourth with 49. UC has a player — Lauren Ottensmeyer — tied with Bireley for the fifth most goals in the country this year, so that’s a fun little bit of connective tissue.

Bireley currently has the sixth most goals in any Marquette season in program history. Everyone else in front of her scored 50 times, and Lydia Foust shares the program record with Grace Gabriel at 59. Bireley only needs 12 goals to be the first 60 goal scorer in program history, and with an average of four goals per game and five games to play..... well, she’s on pace for it. A big day against the Bulldogs would go a long way towards knocking that record down.

Big East Game #3: vs Butler Bulldogs (2-8, 1-1 Big East)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time: Noon Central

Location: Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports with Scott Sudikoff and Eric Simon calling the action

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Marquette is a perfect 7-0 all time against Butler. The two teams met for the first time in 2017, BU’s first season as a Division 1 program. The first few games were pretty lopsided, but since the second meeting in the COVID protocol 2021 season, Butler’s been hanging around in some high powered offensive games. Marquette won 22-16 in Indianapolis last year.

All but one of Butler’s eight losses came in all in a row after they won their opener against Central Michigan. Those seven straight defeats included dropping some contests to teams Marquette also played this year: Cincinnati, Ohio State, and Eastern Michigan. The Golden Eagles went 2-1 against those squads, and Butler got beat pretty bad by both UC (17-4) and EMU (15-8). The Bulldogs also took a 25-3 thrashing from #8 Notre Dame where the Irish were up 10-0 after 14:06 had been played and 16-1 at the half. Their follow up to that loss is perhaps their most interesting game of the season, as you could easily argue that Butler could have just rolled over and died after going down 4-0 to Vanderbilt in the first 12 minutes. But they didn’t, and with five minutes remaining, the Bulldogs were up 16-14....... right up until they gave up three power play goals in a 75 second span due to an unreleasable penalty call. Commodores win.

Big East play started for Butler on March 23rd with a 16-10 road win over Xavier. BU let the Musketeers back into that one as well, but early not late. Butler was up 6-0 in the first quarter and 9-1 at the end of the first 15 minutes. However, one minute into the fourth quarter, XU’s Lola Mancuso, one of the most prolific scorers in the league, made it a 12-8 ball game. That’s not great for the Bulldogs, and if not for a pair of power play goals over the next six minutes, maaaaaaybe XU finds a way to a win there.

The Bulldogs are coming off short rest just like Marquette after hosting Villanova on Saturday. VU had an early edge in that one, but it was competitive through the mid-way point of the third quarter. A goal from Leah Rubino with 9:36 to go in the period capped a 4-0 burst for BU and made it an 11-9 game favoring the Bulldogs...... and then Villanova scored the final seven goals of the game for the 16-11 decision. Looks competitive, was clearly not, at least on the scoreboard, for the final 22 minutes.

The aforementioned Leah Rubino is the top threat on the Butler offense. She has 31 goals in BU’s 10 games this year, so that means she’s averaging a hat trick per outing. Rubino ranks fourth in the Big East in scoring, but she’s just barely edging out Luci Selander for the team lead in points. Selander has 31 to Rubino’s 36, and Selander mixes it up with goals (21) and assists (10) pretty well. However, she has only played in eight game this year after missing a pair of early games. That makes Selander BU’s points per game leader, and she’s fifth in the conference. MU can’t ignore Delany Hogan either, who has 12 assists to lead Butler and just barely edge out Selander in assists per game.

The goalkeeping has been done by Caroline Smith, with the exception of 30 minutes against Notre Dame. The junior from Michigan has allowed at least 10 goals in every game this season, and the 10 came against Xavier. Smith has the dubious honor of leading the Big East in saves per game, swatting away 11.20 per game which isn’t that far off the national lead of 11.58 by Paige Borkowski from Youngstown State. I say dubious honor because making a lot of saves is more a by-product of facing a lot of shots than it is anything else. To wit: That league lead in saves is only getting Smith to stopping 43% of shots on goal. That’s not great.... but it is also the second best mark in the Big East behind the brick wall that UConn’s Landyn White is building.