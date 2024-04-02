So, Now What?

Well, my attempts to reverse the natural flow of time since Friday evening have proved fruitless, and so yes, we are officially in off-season mode for Marquette men’s basketball. That means not a lot of basketball, but perhaps an awful lot of basketball-related news.

What’s up next for the Golden Eagles as we try to figure out a way between now and the next time we’ll see head coach Shaka Smart and his charges on the floor at Fiserv Forum?

#1 — Professional Decisions

As always, I’m a big proponent that anyone on the Marquette roster who sees themselves with a future in the NBA should put their name into the draft process to get feedback from the league’s front offices. As long as you can handle being told what your flaws are and why you’re not an NBA prospect at the moment, there’s zero downside since you can put your name in and take it back out again as many times as you want during your time in college. This year, I believe that Marquette has two players that should put their names into the draft and not look back, plus at least two more than should put their name in to see what scouts say.

The two “you’ve done everything you can do here” prospects are Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek. Ighodaro will be finishing his MBA over the next few weeks, so there’s zero academic reason for him to come back for his COVID bonus year of eligibility. Kolek is just the third Marquette player to ever be honored as a consensus All-American more than once, joining Butch Lee and Markus Howard, and there’s nothing he’s going to accomplish on the basketball court with his bonus season of eligibility to make him a more viable NBA Draft prospect.

I also think Kam Jones and David Joplin should put their names in. Find out what happens, guys. There’s a chance that Jones is shooting up the draft charts, as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor moved him up to #26 — aka a first round pick — on his Big Board recently. This is largely because of the passing abilities that Jones showed while Kolek was out due to injury. I can’t say the same thing for Joplin, but go find out, my guy. The whole roster can do it as far as I’m concerned, but these guys definitely should.

This stay-or-go decision process may take a while to play out, as the deadline to enter the draft isn’t until later in April, the NBA Draft Combine isn’t scheduled to take place until May 13-19, and the NCAA’s deadline to withdraw and maintain your eligibility is at the end of May. With the presumption that Ighodaro and Kolek are definitely gone, that means we’ll be keeping our eyes on Mock Drafts and workout updates between now and the NBA Draft at the end of Junes. BY THE WAY: The NBA Draft is now a two night event, June 26 and 27. That’s good news for second round picks, as sometimes ESPN’s broadcast just blurs past those picks as most famously evidenced by Nikola Jokic’s selection being reduced to an on screen graphic during a Taco Bell commercial.

#2 — The Transfer Portal

DISCLAIMER: I am not reporting that anyone is planning to transfer or interested in transferring away from Marquette. Anyone who says that I am is a liar.

BUT we do have to be prepared for it to happen because the guys should pursue whatever they believe to be their best option for their future. We also have to wonder if head coach Shaka Smart and his staff will dip their toes into the portal pool this year. If nothing changes between now and the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, Marquette projects to have one scholarship available for next season.

Generally speaking, I would suspect that means that the Golden Eagles aren’t that interested in adding anyone to the roster as has been the case for the past few years. Shaka Smart has made no secret about his desire to prioritize player development and showing the young men that he’s in charge of that he trusts and believes in them to be the players that he needs them to be. With that said, if, say, the staff knows that Sean Jones miiiiiiiight not be recovered from his knee injury until January 2025, maybe there’s some space to fit in a grad transfer point guard. If Kam Jones departs for a pro career because he gets a promise from an NBA General Manager, then that need for a lead guard might get a little bit more important.

It’s possible that Marquette might sit tight and see what happens as guys withdraw from the NBA Draft because their draft prospects aren’t quite what they were hoping they would be. Much like the decision making process for Jones, this could also take a while to develop. For the time being, until something changes, don’t expect to hear much about Marquette recruiting much in the portal.

#3 — Recruiting News

Hey, y’all just saw that scholarship chart. Can’t help but notice that Marquette has no one committed for the 2025-26 school year yet. Those Class of 2025 prospects are eligibility to sign letters of intent in November, so we’re officially in the prime window for Marquette to pick up the commitments that are necessary for those signings.

Who are Marquette’s biggest and highest priority targets?

Yeah, I got no idea. Right now, I don’t have the vibes for any particular prospects. With Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell projected as departing seniors, the need for reliable guards seems high. The addition of Damarius Owens and Royce Parham, both of whom are wings at best and perhaps actually forwards, as Class of 2024 signees just helps draw that picture clearer.

#4 — Scheduling News

Hey, did you know that there are only two and a half games known for Marquette’s 2024-25 schedule? We know Marquette will host Wisconsin at some point, probably in early December, we know Marquette will go to the Atlantis resort (for some reason) to play a one-off game against Georgia. We know there will be a Big East/Big 12 Battle game, and that’s the half in two and a half, because we know it’s on the schedule, just not who the opponent is. Keep in mind that there’s a changing roster coming to the Big 12 that’s going to alter the possible list of opponents for the Golden Eagles.... and for some reason, my brain latched onto the idea that MU is getting sent out west to play BYU.

And that’s it! No Feast Week tournament, no Gavitt Tipoff Games as that series was not renewed due to instability with the Big Ten’s schedule after the additions of the Pacific Coast schools, no home-and-home series against a high major program. That schedule has to get to 10-ish non-conference games somehow, so there should be a steady influx of news as to who the other seven foes are between now and August. The Big East/Big 12 Battle news could be coming soon, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein had the matchups in early April last year, just a couple of days after the national championship game, but like I said, that’s not going to fill those seven-ish empty spots.