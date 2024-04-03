Virginia Tech Hires Megan Duffy As Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Let’s just say the news part out loud and go from there: Megan Duffy is no longer the head women’s basketball coach at Marquette, as Virginia Tech announced Duffy as their new coach on Wednesday morning. Duffy leaves Marquette with a record of 112-46, leaving her trailing only Terri Mitchell in total number of wins but leading all Marquette head coaches in winning percentage at .709.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock — the same guy who hired Buzz Williams, as it happens — on his new women’s hoops coach:

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Duffy and her husband Kevin to Virginia Tech,” Babcock said. “An accomplished player and coach, Megan has a relentless work ethic and a demonstrated ability to develop talent and build successful programs. ”She is a proven winner and committed to continuing our women’s basketball program’s momentum. I am confident Hokie Nation will embrace and support Megan as we enter the next chapter of Virginia Tech women’s basketball.”

Duffy on her new job:

“I am ecstatic to join Virginia Tech Athletics as the leader of the women’s program,” Duffy said Wednesday morning. “The opportunity to continue the winning tradition with Hokie Nation and to be a part of the passionate, savvy Blacksburg community makes this a dream job for me. “The ACC is the best conference in the country with deep talent and outstanding leaders. The work with the team begins today as we look toward building the next great Hokie team. I want to thank President Sands, Whit Babcock and the entire athletics administration for welcoming Kevin and I to the university, sharing their vision for the program, and for their long-term support of women’s sports.”

If you want to play “PR Speak Or Interesting Turn Of A Phrase” there, feel free.

Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl on his new vacancy to fill:

“In her five years with us, Megan and her staff have had tremendous success leading us to four postseason appearances,” Marquette University Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said. “She has been an incredible leader for our program and department and a great mentor to our student-athletes. We wish her and her husband, Kevin, nothing but great success in this next chapter of her career.”

I’ll even go one step further than Bill Scholl there and point out that it would have been a perfect five-for-five for Duffy and 4-for-5 in the NCAA tournament were it not for the dumbest pandemic of our lifetimes. Marquette assembled a record in Duffy’s first season at the helm, in 2019-20, that would have been worthy of at-large inclusion in the NCAA tournament field, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With that said..... perhaps Duffy’s departure to Blacksburg is the best thing for both parties. I believe I’ve made my opinion on the continued Duffy tenure at Marquette clear, and that was largely stemming from watching the team pick up big wins in November/December in each of the past two seasons before scuffling their way through Big East play and carrying some doubt about their entry to the NCAA tournament each time. Then, over the last week, Claire Kaifes and Rose Nkumu declined their extra season of eligibility, which was then followed by Kenzie Hare entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, which was then followed by Liza Karlen doing the same for her bonus year.

That left freshman Skylar Forbes as the leading returning scorer and rebounder on the roster at 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. That left Marquette with nine players projected for the 2024-25 roster with just Forbes and Lee Volker as the only rotation players returning.

It’s a safe bet that 2024-25 was going to be Megan Duffy’s most difficult season at Marquette, no matter what she might have accomplished in the transfer portal with six open scholarship spots. Perhaps it’s best for her career to not go through that year and start cashing ACC football money checks. It’s worth wondering how much of the roster decisions in the last week were made with clarity about what was going on with the head coach..... and then the follow up question of if they didn’t know about Duffy’s discussions with VaTech since Kenny Brooks was hired at Kentucky on March 26...... what does that say about whether or not this is a solid move for both Duffy and Marquette?

If it was going to be rough sledding for Duffy, then a fresh start with a new head coach might be the most beneficial thing for Marquette. Maybe a little bit of juvenation for the program, bunches of optimism for what the new coach is building, and none of the “boy, this is sure a bummer relative to Duffy’s other campaigns” attached to anything.

As always, Marquette has announced that a national search for a replacement will begin immediately. There will assuredly be a gigantic pile of roster news incoming once that decision is made, starting with the futures of Class of 2024 signees Kayl Petersen, Leila Wells, and Jaeda Wilson, not to mention the commitment of Amani Jenkins for 2025.