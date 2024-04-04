Steiner Math: Marquette 20, Butler 12

It seemed for a moment that things were a little on the shaky side for Marquette women’s lacrosse against Butler on Wednesday afternoon. While the Golden Eagles scored the first two goals of the game, the Bulldogs scored on their first three shots of the contest, and it was all knotted up 3-3 after six minutes.

And then Leigh Steiner had seen just about enough of that for the day.

The senior from Minnesota already had an assist on the day, coming on MU’s third goal of the contest, but that wasn’t enough for her. She put up a natural hat trick, scoring the next three goals of the game in order, all in a span of less than six minutes, and that shoved the Golden Eagles out to a 6-3 lead. It turned into a four goal run for the Golden Eagles with a marker from CJ Meehan, and we were not even six minutes into the second quarter and MU was up 7-3.

Steiner wasn’t done.

She had Marquette’s 10th, 12th, 14th, and 17th goals of the day, and that last one, with 1:54 left in the third, kicked in the running clock as MU went up 17-7 on Butler. Going back to Steiner’s first goal of the day, that’s a 14-4 run by the Golden Eagles with half of the goals coming from Steiner, and with the clock running from the 1:54 mark of the third, that was the score heading to the fourth quarter.

Steiner still wasn’t done.

After Butler popped in three goals to pull within seven with 10 minutes to go, the Golden Eagle offense got back in gear with three more strikes, one each from Meg Bireley, Tess Osburn, and yes, Leigh Steiner. That last one came with 3:57 to go, it made the score 20-10 and very clearly spelled the end of the competitive portion of the game if that wasn’t already the case, oh, and that’s right: It pulled Steiner even with Shea Garcia for the program record for goals in a game. Garcia did it almost exactly one year ago, putting up eight goals against Xavier on April 8, 2023. With nine points thanks to that early assist, Steiner has to settle for merely tying the mark for the third most points in a game in program history.

Oh, and by they way: Steiner was doing more than just scoring. She also had four of Marquette’s season high 26 ground balls, one of the season high 13 caused turnovers, and three of the team’s 22 draw controls. I’m not in charge of these things, but it sounds an awful lot like there’s a third Midfielder of the Week in four weeks award coming Steiner’s way come Monday, no matter what MU does on the road this weekend.

Steiner was the big impact player, but the Golden Eagles also got hat tricks from Tess Osburn, CJ Meehan, and Meg Bireley, who hit the 50 goal mark for the season on her second of four goals on the day. That makes Bireley the fifth woman in program history with a 50 goal season, and it’s the sixth 50 goal season in program history, as Grace Gabriel did it in back-to-back campaigns in 2018 and 2019.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: I mentioned the game this weekend, and that one’s a doozy, and that’s why it was kiiiiiiinda important for Marquette to get to 1-1 in Big East play with this win here. On Saturday, the Golden Eagles will be in Colorado for a showdown with #13 Denver. The Pioneers are 8-3 overall and 2-0 in Big East play right now. They snuck out am 11-10 road win over Georgetown on Friday for their second conference victory of the year, and they’re coming off a 14-8 home win over #20 Colorado on Wednesday night.