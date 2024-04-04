And Now, A Wildly Unsourced List Of Candidates To Replace Megan Duffy

Have you guys seen this? Have you heard about this? Marquette women’s basketball needs a new head coach after Megan Duffy left to take the vacant Virginia Tech job.

So, I thought it’s only right for me to do my part to help MU athletic director Bill Scholl find said new head coach. He’s a smart and responsible administrator, so I’m sure that he had a list of candidates in his desk drawer in case Duffy had been abducted by space aliens, and so he doesn’t need my help.

But I’m going to throw out a few names here anyway.

A couple of caveats as to what you’re about to see: I started with the automatic bid list for the 2024 NCAA tournament and just ignored anyone from a major conference. Guys, I don’t think Lisa Bluder is leaving Iowa. Then I checked every remaining team for a head coach with something resembling a track record of success. I want Marquette to hire a woman to coach women’s basketball and also make sure that there’s at least two women carrying around the title of head coach on campus (shouts to Meredith Black who is holding it down by herself right now), so if you’re a chap with a history of success, sorry, no dice. If you’re closer to the end of your career than the beginning, that was also a no-go for me, as was anyone who is coaching at their alma mater. I also took a look at all of the regular season champions in the same leagues, but this was a pretty chalky auto-bid process this year.

So: Woman with history of success as head coach, coming off a tournament appearance, on the younger side of things, no serious connection to the school they’re currently at.

Am I missing a quality candidate or 12 by keeping it to that pool? Sure am, no doubt. For example: I think Marquette fans would break a relatively inconsequential bone in their body to have a coach with the track record that Kellie Harper had at Tennessee that also got her fired by Vols administration. I’m sure there’s lots of qualified assistants out there too, but I want a coach with top job experience. I’m also not doing any background check work here, so if someone has skeletons in their closet, I am unaware of any problems.

Here we go, in alphabetical order by last name, just for kicks:

Carla Berube, Princeton

She’s only been coaching in Division 1 since 2019, but the former UConn forward has guided the Tigers to a record of 100-17 in that time, including three straight NCAA tournament appearances, and it would have been four bids in the tourney if the 2020 event was held since Princeton was 26-1 in her first season. She’s been coaching for a minute, going 384-96 at Tufts in Division 3 between 2002 and 2019, so this isn’t beginner’s luck, not by a long shot, and she’s kept up the high standard of excellence at Jadwin Gymnasium set by Courtney Banghart.

Kim Caldwell, Marshall

On one hand, it’s hard to argue with her overall coaching record of 217-31. On the other hand, most of that was in Division 2, where she led Glenville State to the NCAA tournament in every one of her seven seasons, including winning a national championship in 2022. This was her first season at Marshall, where she went 26-7, won the Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament title, and kept her NCAA tournament streak alive in her first year as a Division 1 head coach.... but also that was Marshall’s first NCAA tournament since 1997.

Lindsay Edmonds, Rice

Edmonds played four years at Appalachian State, finishing her tenure in 2005 as the team’s all-time leader in three-pointers. She got her start as an assistant there, moved on to James Madison for a few years, and then was on staff at NC State while the Wolfpack went to the NCAA tournament five times in seven seasons with three Sweet 16s. She’s been the head coach at Rice since 2021, where she’s built up a record of 56-37, including 42-24 the last two years which included a spot in the WNIT in 2023 and Rice’s first NCAA appearance since 2019 this year.

Tamara Inoue, UC Irvine

The former Long Beach State point guard has been with the Anteaters since 2016, putting together a record of 140-106, including at least 21 wins in each of the past three campaigns. She took over a program that had seen just two winning seasons previously and has finished over .500 overall in all but one year after her first season and has finished first or second in the Big West standings in each of the past five campaigns, including finally breaking through to a conference tournament title and an NCAA tournament appearance this year.

Lindy La Rocque, UNLV

Can I interest you in a young coach off to a banger of a start to her career? The 2012 Stanford grad was back as an assistant at her alma mater for coaching legend Tara VanDerveer when UNLV hired her at the age of 30. She took over during the COVID protocol season, went 15-9 and finished second in the Mountain West.... and then ripped off three straight MWC titles in the three years since then. 63-9 in conference play, 102-22 overall, NCAA appearances in each of the last three seasons, and the first one in the run was the Rebels’ first tourney appearance in 20 years. UNLV has been top 20 in offensive rating per Her Hoop Stats in each of the past three seasons, and they paired that with a top 30 defense this year. She is a local, though, having attended Durango High School in Las Vegas.

Amy Mallon, Drexel

You can do a lot worse than plucking from the Harry Perretta coaching tree. Mallon got her start in Division 1 coaching as an assistant to Perretta at Villanova in 1995 after a playing career at Richmond and Saint Joseph’s. In 2004, Denise Dillon brought her aboard as an assistant at Drexel, and she stayed there with Dillon until her boss left to take the Villanova job when Perretta retired. Since being elevated to head coach of the Dragons, Mallon has put up a record of 82-40 and made two NCAA tournament appearances on either side of a pair of WNIT appearances. She guided the Dragons to the CAA’s autobid this year after finishing in 7th place with a record of 10-8, the only time Drexel has finished lower than third in the standings.

Allison Pohlman, Drake

The former Northern Iowa forward has been on staff at Drake since 2007, getting retained by Jennie Baranczyk when she took over in 2012 and then elevating to head coach when Baranczyk took the Oklahoma job in 2021. She’s kept right up with the standard set by her predecessor and former boss, putting up a record of 71-30 in the last three seasons, getting the Bulldogs to the third round of the WNIT in Year 1 and reaching the NCAA tournament the last two years.

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State

When Reed took over the Tigers for the 2018-19 season, they hadn’t won more than 15 games since 2008. Reed has never won fewer than the 18 she posted in Year 1, and that includes when the Tigers went 18-6 in the COVID protocol 2020-21 season. JSU has won five straight SWAC regular season titles and three SWAC tournament titles, including this season. She has a record of 125-54, and her teams have been at least top 50 in Her Hoop Stats’ defensive metric every year, including top 30 the past three seasons. Reed is a Jackson, Mississippi, native, so it’s hard to say how much local ties mean to her.

Carly Thibault-DuDonis, Fairfield

This is a slight bit of a gamble, but it’s hard to argue against what Thibault-DuDonis has done already with the Stags. After a 15-15 first season, Fairfield went 31-2 in her second season on the sideline and went into the NCAA tournament riding a 29 game winning streak before falling to Indiana in the first round. She was on staff at Mississippi State when the Bulldogs went to back-to-back NCAA championship games, so she’s had experience at the highest level. She comes from a family of coaches with her father and brother both serving as head coaches in the WNBA, and I’m guessing that husband Blake would leave his job as assistant at Fairfield to move with his wife as well. Only catch, from a legal sense? Signed a three year extension in late March, but I think we all know how these things can work.