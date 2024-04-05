Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: at #9 Georgetown

There’s no way to say it but to say it: Marquette men’s lacrosse really shot themselves in the foot last week.

The Big East is a six team conference for men’s lacrosse. That means you play five regular season games, and the four teams with the best records get into the conference tournament. For example, last year, Marquette went 1-1 against Providence and St. John’s and 0-3 with three overtime losses to Villanova, Georgetown, and Denver. 1-4 wasn’t good enough to get into the bracket. Generally speaking, it’s never going to be good enough. You have to regularly figure that 2-3 is going to be the worst case scenario to get in.

On Saturday, Marquette plays a top 10 ranked Georgetown team. The Golden Eagles close the regular season with a road game against a Denver team that is currently tied with Yale as the #10 ranked team in the country in the Inside Lacrosse media poll. I’m just going to say it out loud: It’s going to be hard for Marquette, currently standing at 4-6 on the season, to win those games. That was the case last week Friday, that is the case now, it’s going to be the case in three weeks when they’re loading the plane to go to Denver.

So, with that in mind, you can see how beating St. John’s last week was kiiiiind of crucial to the idea of getting two wins out of STJ/Providence/Villanova, oh, and by the way? Villanova is 6-4 but earning top 20 poll votes this week. The simplest pathway to a Big East tournament bid was wins over St. John’s and Providence and seeing what happened against the other three teams......

...... and Marquette blew a 5-0 lead right out of the gate in the first 10-plus by giving up a 12-2 run by the Red Storm across 43 minutes of game time.

In the words of CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish: That was not smart. They should not have done that.

And now, Marquette has four league games left to get two wins out of, and it’s going to mean beating a team earning top 20 poll votes, possibly needing to beat a top 10 ranked opponent.

Saturday’s game against Georgetown is not must-win, not in the definition of “they are eliminated if they do not win.” But Marquette — which currently has three of the five most productive point scorers in program history on the roster and five of the top 15 — will do themselves all sorts of favors by getting this win..... or put themselves deep behind the eight-ball by coming home from Washington with a loss.

Big East Game #2: at #9 Georgetown Hoyas (7-2, 1-0 Big East)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 11am Central

Location: Cooper Field, Washington, D.C.

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteMLax

Marquette is 5-8 all time against Georgetown. For a minute there, this series was tilting towards the Golden Eagles, as they won four straight after going 1-3 in the first four meetings. However, starting with the first contest of the 2021 campaign, the Hoyas have won five straight against Marquette, including last year’s 15-14 overtime contest in Milwaukee. Georgetown has been ranked for every one of the last seven meetings and in the top 10 for each of the last three.

If you’re wondering how Georgetown is #9 in the country even with two losses, well, it’s pretty simple: They started out 0-2 and have now won seven straight. It’s not just that they’ve won seven straight after losing their opener at Loyola Maryland 18-10 and getting clipped by then-#13 Johns Hopkins 11-9 at home in Game #2. It’s who has been on their hit list since Valentine’s Day.

At then-#18 Penn, 12-9

At then-#1 Notre Dame, 11-10 in overtime

At then-#18 Richmond, 14-8

Yeah, that’ll help the poll voters remember the GU team that they had at #12 in the preseason poll, no matter what they did in the first two games, that’s for sure.

Georgetown’s doing their work on the offensive end of the field, coming away with a goal 35% of the time, which is the 8th best efficiency in the country according to Lacrosse Reference. There miiiiiiiight be a little bit of shooting luck involved since they’re #8 in the country there as well, but Georgetown is patient. LaxRef says GU is #75 in the country in Offensive Pacing.... which is second to last in the country. They are in no hurry to do anything, so that kind of patience allows them to get great shots and great shots don’t have to be lucky.

There’s a trio of 20 goal scorers on the roster already to this point of the season, which means they’re all averaging more than two goals per game. Aiden Carroll is the leader right now with 22 goals, but Alexander Vardaro (21) and Graham Bundy (20) are right behind him and could easily be the leader after Saturday’s game. Those three accounted for nine of GU’s 15 goals in their most recent game against Providence, and it’s hard to beat the Hoyas if all three are firing on all cylinders like that.

Carroll is not the points leader on the roster, or rather, he’s not the solo leader. Carroll has 10 assists as the only double-double guy on the team right now, but TJ Haley’s 25 assists have him tied with Carroll for the lead in points at 32. Haley has more than a third of GU’s assists all by himself, and he’s assisted on 23% of the Hoya goals that he hasn’t scored himself. I don’t know what the defensive structure is to stop Haley from passing to that trio of swingers, but hopefully head coach Andrew Stimmel does.

Anderson Moore has shown up on campus this year and seized control of the net minding. The six-foot tall freshman from Alabama has played all but 14 minutes in net this season, and he’s ruining lives out there. Moore is allowing just 9.61 goals per 60 minutes, although GU’s offensive patience is helping him out there, and he’s stopping 52% of shots on goal. He’s leading the Big East in the first stat and running second to Kyle Munson from St. John’s on the second, and it’s close. Munson’s at .523, Moore is at .520.