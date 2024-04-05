Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at #13 Denver

The odds always were that 2024 was going to be a step back for Marquette women’s lacrosse. It’s hard to have the best season in program history two years in a row because of the historic nature of what you’re doing, and that’s been proven out pretty hard with MU’s 5-8 record right now.

We’re down to four games to go in the regular season, and there’s still something to fight for here. Anything’s possible in the Big East standings with that many league contests left to go and the top four teams qualifying for the conference tournament. Marquette took care of business on Wednesday to get to 1-1 after opening with a road loss to UConn, and in terms of merely securing one of the four postseason berths, there’s nothing wrong with what’s happened so far.

Saturday’s not looking great for Marquette to continue down a positive track, because that’s what happens when you’re under .500 on the year overall and playing a ranked team. But that’s fine. There’s going to be more chances down the road for MU to be able to do what needs to be done for that postseason spot. I think the best approach for Saturday’s contest out in the Rocky Mountains is to treat it like a house money game. It’s not the full fledged version of it, not the “we’re already so far ahead, it doesn’t matter if we take a small loss” variety. It’s the “hey, this is a scheduled loss, let’s do our best, and worry about whatever happens after that after we’re done with it” type of deal here. If Marquette hits the giant blinking Upset Win button, hey, that’s great, but if it’s a loss, well, chalk it up to the game and get ready for hosting Georgetown next Saturday in a game between two teams competing to be in the top four in the standings.

Oh, by the way? After Wednesday’s win over Butler? Meg Bireley has 52 goals, the third most in the country. She trails Northwestern’s Izzy Scane by one as I write this on Thursday and Duke’s Katie DeSimone by two. Goals might be hard to come by against Denver — more on that in a minute — but taking over the nation’s scoring lead is possible if Bireley gets a little help from a few other defenses around the country.

Big East Game #3: at #13 Denver Pioneers (8-3, 2-0 Big East)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 2pm Central

Location: Peter Barton Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette remains winless all time against Denver with a record of 0-8. This series started in 2016 when the Pioneers joined the Big East as an affiliate member, and Denver has been ranked for six of the meetings, including each of the last five. MU came the closest to a win in 2021 when they got to take two cracks at Denver in Milwaukee, and forced double overtime in the second one before taking a 12-11 loss. Last year’s 12-5 contest in the Valley was actually one of the more competitive outings.

Denver’s losses on the season: at then-#10 Michigan by a score of 8-4; vs then-#9 Maryland at home, 10-8; and at then-#1 Northwestern, 14-10. All of this was in their first six games of the season. They are, of course, 5-0 since and that includes a pair of ranked victories. They went all the way out to the east coast and snatched an 8-7 win over then-#11 Stony Brook, and the Pioneers are coming off a 14-8 home victory against #20 Colorado on Wednesday night.

I do truly mean snatched a win over the Seawolves, by the way. It was 6-5 Stony Brook with seven minutes to go before Denver took a 7-6 lead with 4:53 to play.... and a DU penalty allowed SBU to tie the game back up just 40 seconds later. Denver won with a Jane Earley goal with just 14 seconds to play.

Given that Denver beat Marquette’s fireworks show with a score of 12-5 last season, you’re probably not surprised to find out that they’re winning with defense again this season. In terms of just scoring average, they’re only allowing 8.5 goals per game, and yep, “barely over two goals per quarter” is not a lot of goals at all. If you like your measurements to be a bit more technical, well, Lacrosse Reference says that the Pios are the 6th most efficient defense in the country, allowing a goal on just 22% of possessions this season. To a certain extent, Denver needs to be that effective on defense, because LaxRef rates their offense at only #68 in the country, and when that’s out of 127 D1 programs.... yeah, you gotta be coming up with stops. The flaw of their offense is something of good news for Marquette here, but MU’s offense isn’t what it was last year, either.

Speaking of last year, it’s a familiar face backstopping the Pioneer defense, as Emelia Bohi is back in net after an all-Big East First Team performance as a sophomore last year while leading the country with a 6.43 goals-against average. Her 8.41 this year currently ranks in the top 10, but she’s going to have some work to do to catch up to the 5.20 that Michigan’s Erin O’Grady is running around with right now. Bohi stops nearly 44% of shots on frame, and that’s second in the Big East behind only UConn’s Landyn White. I don’t think “slightly easier to shoot past than UConn’s goalie” is something that’s really perking up MU’s ears right now, but that’s what they’re tasked with for Saturday.

On the other end of the field, Marquette will be tasked with slowing down the fourth best scorer in the Big East. Julia Gilbert has 33 goals in 11 games this season, so stopping her from getting a hat trick will count as a win. She has seven assists to get to a team high 40 points at the moment, but she’s only one point in front of Olivia Penoyer, who might be the most dangerous offensive threat on the Pioneer roster. Only 17 goals, sure, but a team high 22 assists that leads the Big East in helpers per game means that Denver’s getting a lot of their offensive power when Penoyer throws it to a teammate.