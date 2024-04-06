It Depends On How You Look At It: #9 Georgetown 11, Marquette 8

One way of looking at Marquette’s 11-8 loss in men’s lacrosse to #9 Georgetown on Saturday afternoon is that the game was tied at seven goals each with 12 minutes to play. That’s 48 minutes of Marquette going at it hammer & tongs with a top 10 ranked Georgetown team before of the Hoyas showed why they are a top 10 team and won it late.

There’s another way to look at it.

Marquette led the #9 team in the country, 3-1, when the clock clicked past the four minute mark of the first quarter. The Golden Eagles would then score one — uno, singular, non-plural — one goal between then and 27 seconds into the fourth quarter. One goal in over 34 minutes of game action. That’s no way to go about knocking off a ranked team.

That doesn’t even get into the fact that Georgetown scored six goals along the way when Marquette was only scoring one. Maybe that’s not a lot, maybe that’s a good job by Marquette’s defense to hold them to that number. Still, it was 7-4 Georgetown at the end of the third quarter, and it was easy to argue that the door had shut on Marquette….

Right up until they opened the fourth quarter with three unanswered goals to tie the contest up at seven each. Oh? Word? Maybe the Golden Eagles have something left in the tank….

Nope. Even though it was tied with 12:50 to go, Georgetown would keep the Golden Eagles off the board until there was less than two minutes to go, and they put up four goals of their own in the meantime, and that was that.

If you take the most positive reading of this game — Marquette fought for the majority of the game with a top 10 ranked lacrosse team and just barely missed at the end — then I have to say that I would rather have seen the “gave a top 10 team fits” Marquette effort a week ago against St. John’s. Swap last week’s anemic effort for this week’s strong effort and maybe Marquette is 1-1 in the Big East standings right now instead of 0-2 and edging their way out of the conference tournament.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: Marquette will take a third swing at their first Big East win of the season next weekend when they host Providence at Valley Fields in what has become a very critical contest for the Golden Eagles. The Friars moved to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Big East with a 15-12 road win over Villanova on Saturday afternoon.