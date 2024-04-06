In Trouble From The Start: #13 Denver 20, Marquette 6

It was a simple concept that I outlined in the preview for this Marquette women’s lacrosse game. #13 Denver is an elite defensive team, but they have some struggles on the offensive end. Marquette is going to struggle to put the ball in the net, but if they can mount a defense of their own, who knows what could happen at the end of 60 minutes?

And then Denver scored on their first shot of the game. And the third. And the fifth. And the eighth and the ninth.

5-0 Denver, 2:01 left in the first quarter.

Well, that’s not ideal for a game when you’re going to have to play your best offense to score at all.

Now, in Marquette’s defense, they starting putting some things together after that. Leigh Steiner got them on the board just seconds before the first quarter ended, and so for a 12 minute stretch there, Marquette was beating the Pioneers. It was a score of 5-4 for those 12 minutes, but that’s something, particularly against that DU defense. That only meant Marquette had cut one goal off the lead, but now it was late in the second half and it’s a four goal game, 9-5. That’s much better than where it was trending originally.

And then it went back there. Denver scored the final two goals of the first half to lead 11-5 at intermission, then put in the first eight goals of the second half. That includes a 6-0 third quarter, the running clock kicked in with a 15-5 margin with 7:17 to go in the third, it was 17-5 heading to the fourth, and with the clock not stopping any more, Marquette just did not have enough time to do anything about this.

Your final from Peter Barton Stadium: #13 Denver 20, Marquette 6.

It was a struggle to score, and Marquette’s defense wasn’t up to the task of impeding Denver enough to make it a game. That’s how it goes as Marquette drops to 1-2 to start Big East play.

Up Next: We’ve got a doubleheader of lacrosse in the Valley next weekend! The opening of that two-for-one special is the women’s squad hosting Georgetown for an 11am Central time start. The Hoyas moved to 5-9 on the year but 3-1 in the Big East with an 18-10 win on the road against Butler on Saturday.