Lee Volker Enters The Transfer Portal & Other Marquette Women’s Basketball Recruiting Updates

On April 3rd, Virginia Tech announced that they had hired Megan Duffy away from Marquette to become the Hokies’ brand new head women’s basketball coach. As you would expect, this has created some tumult with the recruiting situation as well as the active roster for the Golden Eagles. Let’s catch up with what’s happened so far.

Current Roster

Lee Volker

Marquette’s Lee Volker has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.



Averaged 3.5 ppg. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 8, 2024

FUN FACT: I had everything else typed out and decided to do a Twitter search of the existing roster before proofreading and publishing, and found this, and it was just seconds old at the time.

Volker transferred in to Marquette last offseason from Duke. She appeared in all 32 games, immediately emerging as a rotation player for the Golden Eagles. Volker finished the year averaging 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Class of 2024

Kayl Petersen

With the recent coaching changes at Marquette University, I have decided to reopen my recruitment process.



I am continuing to work hard for what lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/lEbNZWOnS8 — Kayl Petersen (@kayl_petersen) April 3, 2024

Within hours of VaTech’s announcement, Petersen had posted on Twitter that she was re-opening her recruiting process. No surprise, one tiny technical problem: Kayl Petersen did officially sign with Marquette in November so officially she has to be released from her letter of intent. I am presuming that MU did not officially release Petersen that quickly.... but also Marquette absolutely should release her as soon as that can be processed. Maybe it already has been!

Jaeda Wilson

Due to the recent coaching change at Marquette University, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. Thank you to the Marquette community for welcoming me with open arms pic.twitter.com/ovee9zsL1A — jaeda (@jaedawilsonn) April 7, 2024

It took Wilson a few more days to make an announcement about her status with Marquette, but she has officially joined Petersen in looking elsewhere at the moment, and presumably for good. Same thing as with Petersen: Officially Marquette does need to release her from the letter of intent that she signed in November, but there’s no reason to not do that. I could perhaps understand the idea of Marquette admin asking the recruits to wait until a new coach is hired, but let’s be honest about it: These young women signed up to play for Megan Duffy while attending Marquette, that’s not happening, go ahead and let them get started on a new pathway.

Class of 2025

Amani Jenkins

Due to the coaching changes at Marquette, I have decided to re-open my recruitment process. Looking forward to my upcoming AAU season. pic.twitter.com/8Ci9WZ8wLy — Amani Jenkins (@AmaniTJenkins) April 3, 2024

Jenkins committed to Marquette this past November, about a year before her recruiting class can sign letters of intent. As such, that’s just a verbal commitment to the Golden Eagles, and she’s free to go about figuring out what she wants to do with her collegiate future without any paperwork details.

Okay, let’s take a peek at what the scholarship chart looks like with these things taken into account....

Yeah, it’s pretty much a mess, as could be expected with two incoming freshman out as well as two projected returning players on top of the Golden Eagles holding five open scholarships at the end of the regular season. However, Marquette’s going to have a new head coach sooner rather than later (no reporting here, just saying it’ll happen before May!) so the transfer portal will work in MU’s favor after that.

Yes, Marquette does still have one signed recruit for the Class of 2024 in Leila Wells. I can’t find anything on social media or Google searching that says anything about her decision regarding the Golden Eagles at the moment, but I presume that between Duffy telling her and MU admin having a responsibility to her, she’s at least thinking about what she wants to do going forward.