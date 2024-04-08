And Now: Five Coaches That Trilly Donovan Suggested For Marquette Women’s Basketball

If you’ve been on College Basketball social media long enough, you’ve heard of Trilly Donovan. If you haven’t, then please check out the interview with the anonymous master of the inside info that CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander did back in early March. While whoever it is behind the keyboard remains anonymous, the veracity of their information, especially regarding coaching searches, remains nearly bulletproof.

Up until the beginning of April, Trilly Donovan was generally speaking keeping it to the men’s basketball side of the aisle.... right up until they realized that they got tipped to Hailey Van Lith’s transfer out of LSU before it was made official. And so, a women’s basketball version of Trilly Donovan now exists: Skim Milkey.

Once the Tennessee coaching search got wrapped up, Skim’s attention turned to the Marquette head coaching vacancy.

Justine Raterman, Adia Barnes and Kellie Harper. — Skim Milkey (@SkimMilkey) April 8, 2024

That was on Sunday night. On Monday morning, we got two more names.

Ginny Boggess and Kristen Gillespie https://t.co/4K2drIqnQs — Skim Milkey (@SkimMilkey) April 8, 2024

I’m going to presume this is effectively all one big list since there wasn’t any notice of crossing anyone off 14 hours later. Well, Trilly’s information that makes it out into the public remains nearly perfect, so we may as well throw a spotlight on what we know about the direction that the MU coaching search is apparently going. Let’s just go in order as listed by Skim and keep it going from there......

Justine Raterman

This one rates an “absolutely not” out of me. As discussed in other places on this website, I was fine if Megan Duffy wasn’t allowed to coach the 2024-25 Marquette Golden Eagles in the first place. Logic then stands that I do not want the only Duffy assistant to be on the sidelines for all five seasons to replace her. One of two things have to be true: Raterman bears responsibility for my objections to how Duffy’s tenure was going as Duffy’s longest tenured and most trusted lieutenant, going all the way back to Duffy’s first season as head coach at Miami (OH)

OR

Megan Duffy never listened to a thing that Justine Raterman ever suggested about the operation of the team and therefore Raterman can be trusted to lead the program in a new direction..... except why did Duffy keep her around if that was the case?

My Interest Level: 0 out of 10

Adia Barnes

Upside: Decorated college playing career including Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1996 and Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1998, extensive professional playing career both in the WNBA and overseas, eight seasons as a head coach, all as a high major head coach, four straight NCAA tournament appearances, including a spot in the national championship game in 2021, record of 130-60 after two rocky seasons to start her head coaching tenure.

Downside: She won those trophies at Arizona, which is the school that currently employs her.

Barnes isn’t from Arizona though, so I don’t know exactly how tied to the community she is, even if that’s where she earned her degree in 1998. There’s also the questions of Arizona landing in the Big 12 after this season given the collapse of the Pac-12 as well as a brand new athletic director as of the beginning of March.... and also the university’s finances in general. Yes, yes, I’m not naive to think that athletics at most Division 1 universities isn’t mostly speaking separated from the budget of the rest of the school...... but at some point, when your budget shortfall is over $160 million, every single department is going to feel the brunt of it... and if your contract is set to expire in 2026, welllllllll......

My Interest Level: 9 out of 10

Kellie Harper

Is it hard to sell your fans on a coach that just got fired somewhere else? Sure. However, there’s a difference between getting fired and getting fired at Tennessee. I think it’s safe to say that the Vols are chasing the spirits of Pat Summitt’s legendary tenure as head coach. Holly Warlick was let go in 2019 after going three years without reaching the Sweet 16, and Harper has joined her predecessor after making the NCAA tournament in all four seasons where the event was held, winning at least one game in all four appearances and reaching the Sweet 16 twice. Harper stacked up more than 11 losses for the first time in her five year tenure this season, with her 13th loss of the season coming against eventual Final Four team NC State in the second round.

Now, given that Marquette hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game since Carolyn Kieger left town and only two since 2011, I think the idea of having two NCAA wins in four seasons sounds kinda neat. The catch comes when we talk about Harper’s previous tenures as a head coach, which date back to 2004 for the 1999 Tennessee grad. Before she got the UT job, Harper had a record of 285-208. She did pretty well at Western Carolina, taking the Catamounts to either the NCAA tournament or the WNIT in four of her five years. She made the NCAA tournament just once in four years at NC State, and that was in her first year.... which was also the only time she won 20 games. After the Wolfpack let her go, she landed at Missouri State, and after a stepping stone first season, she made it to the WNIT three times and the NCAA tournament twice, including a Sweet 16 bid in 2019.

So here’s my question: How much of Kellie Harper’s success at UT was because UT wants to be really great at basketball and how much of it was because Kellie Harper’s really great at coaching basketball?

My Interest Level: 7 out of 10

Ginny Boggess

That should be a familiar name to you if you’ve been following Marquette hoops long enough. Boggess joined Carolyn Kieger’s staff at Marquette when the former MU point guard was hired in 2014, and she stayed with Kieger all the way through her tenure in Milwaukee. Boggess then followed Kieger to Penn State, the only one of Kieger’s three assistants to do so, and stayed with the Nittany Lions until taking the Monmouth job in 2021 as her first ever head coaching job. Before Boggess was hired, the Hawks hadn’t seen a winning season since 2012 and a 20 win season since the year before that. They were 2-16 the year before she arrived and 9-22 in the last non-COVID protocol season before that. Boggess is 54-42 in three seasons, including winning records in the last two years and a 22-10 campaign this year that ended in the second round of the WNIT.... which is not the WBIT that the NCAA sponsored.

She’s clearly shown an ability to turn around a program that needed turning around, or at the very least, shown an ability to step in and start winning almost immediately. Boggess did that while Monmouth moved from the MAAC to the CAA as well.

My hangups here: Penn State was not good while Boggess was there, even though they kept showing improvement in the win/loss columns, and so just like Kieger, the question remains as to how much credit for the success at Marquette goes to the coaches and how much goes to the combination of five freshmen, namely Allazia Blockton and Natisha Hiedeman, that they recruited for Year #2? Is Boggess actually good at this or is she getting mentioned because she remembers how to get from the AMU to the McGuire Center?

My Interest Level: 6 out of 10

Kristin Gillespie

If you had asked me about my opinion on Kristin Gillespie as Marquette’s next head coach on December 10th, 2023, depending on when you asked me, my answer might have been, “if they win this game, we should kidnap her and bring her back to Milwaukee with the team.”

Gillespie is the head coach at Illinois State, and her Redbirds uncorked an 11-0 run to open a home game against Marquette back in December of this past season and had a chance to beat the then-#19 ranked Golden Eagles at the horn. At the time, “rallying to win” was a much bigger deal than “nearly took a loss because fell behind double digits immediately,” but in retrospect, man, that sure looks like an early warning sign for the rest of MU’s season, huh?

ISU ended up finishing 22-12 this season, ending the year with a second round loss to Wisconsin in the WNIT.... which is not the WBIT that the NCAA sponsored. Gillespie is now 133-82 at Illinois State after posting a 105-65 mark during tenures at Benedictine and Lewis. Over the past five years, her ISU teams have been offensive powerhouses, ranking in the top 90 of the Her Hoop Stats offensive ratings and top 60 each of the past two years. She’s never quite figured out how to coach defense regularly, which may or may not be a problem depending on how you feel about that end of the court.

My Interest Level: 5 out of 10