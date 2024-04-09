How Is Marquette Faring In The 2024-25 Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings?

We might be seven months away from the start of the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season, but that’s not going to stop various media outlets from assembling a Way Too Early Top 25!

UConn won the national championship on Monday night, handling Purdue with relative ease as the second half rolled along, and so the page turns to next season. We won’t get into our Big East Summer Check-In series until after the NBA Draft and rosters look much more set, so for now, we will have to satisfy a previewing itch with this rankings in the wake of the end of the 2023-24 season.

I was very curious as to what the national minds would say about YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles, as even with the projected/expected losses of Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, I see a potential tournament team. A top 25 ranking would include every team that whoever is doing the ranking sees as a top six seed in next year’s NCAA tournament, so it’s not weird to think that at least a few would include the Golden Eagles.

I was not wrong on that idea...... because most of them do have Marquette ranked...... and if you think of anyone ranked 1 through 12 — the #1, #2, and #3 seeds in the tournament — are national title contenders......

Yahoo Sports — #7

Sure, both Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro are almost certainly done. But Shaka Smart is coming off of two great seasons with the Golden Eagles — and he’s got several key players like Kam Jones and David Joplin coming back. Marquette should be able to hang with UConn in the Big East once again.

UConn stands at the head of the Big East table at #5, Seton Hall comes in at #15 following their NIT title, St. John’s is #17, and Creighton is #24.

Fox Sports — #10

It’s time for the Kam Jones Show to take center stage. Tyler Kolek was as good as any point guard in college basketball throughout the last two seasons, but as a result, it felt like Jones didn’t get the attention he always deserved. Averaging over 17 points per game this past season, the rising senior will lead Shaka Smart’s program, which has won a combined 56 games over the last two years. Stalwart defender Stevie Mitchell will be back as well, and look for David Joplin and Ben Gold to make up a sneaky good and versatile frontcourt. Don’t forget about Chase Ross and what he could mean to this team, while Tre Norman and Zaide Lowery should make a sophomore leap.

This is John Fanta making the calls here, and he also has UConn at #1, Creighton at #16, and Xavier — even with eight players entering the transfer portal — at #25.

ESPN — #11

Shaka Smart brings back three other starters in star guard Kam Jones, David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell — plus key rotation pieces in Chase Ross, Ben Gold and a potentially healthy Sean Jones. This is a team that has won a combined 58 games over two seasons and earned a 2-seed in each of the past two NCAA tournaments — the Golden Eagles shouldn’t fade away quickly.

I’m curious about how much Jeff Borzello is leaning on Sean Jones when making his determination here. He does list Jones as a projected starter but also calls him “potentially healthy.” Jones blew his knee out in early January, being ready for the first day of full practice nine months later seems like an awful lot to expect.

UConn is the only other Big East team in here, coming in at #4.

Field Of 68 — #14

Incredibly respectable. No details here because this is just an Instagram post.

Other Big East teams: UConn at #9, St. John’s at #25.

The Athletic — #14

That still leaves Marquette with the backbone of an awesome team led by Kam Jones, who projects as a preseason All-American after averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3. Look for him to take on more of an on-ball role following Kolek’s departure, something that might unlock an even more dynamic part of his game. Beyond him, Joplin averaged double-figures last year and Mitchell is a tremendous defender in the backcourt. Ross was also a part-time starter as a sophomore, showcasing high-level athleticism in the open court as well as shooting ability. The big key to their season will be how Gold holds up as a starter. Gold can really step away and shoot, but needs to get stronger and become more of a factor on the interior and on the boards. [Sean] Jones and Norman should be comfortable in their roles again, and they also have one more scholarship available if Ighodaro doesn’t return.

Sam Vecenie and CJ Moore slot Sean Jones in as a “notable returner” and not a projected starter here, which seems like the much more reasonable take for what the Golden Eagles will look like in the first week of November.

UConn at #5 and Creighton at #24 are the other Big East representatives.... including Portal Player TBD listed as a starter for the Bluejays in place of the expected departure of Trey Alexander to the NBA Draft.

Sports Illustrated — #16

[T]his shouldn’t be a rebuilding year. Leading scorer Kam Jones should be back, and role players like David Joplin and Chase Ross should continue to develop. It will be interesting to see whether Smart relies on internal options like Sean Jones and Tre Norman at point guard and Ben Gold at center or hits the portal to bolster those spots.

As discussed in the What Now? post, Marquette only has one scholarship projected open for 2024-25 right now, so at least for the moment, there can only be one addition to the roster through the portal. With that said, Kevin Sweeney isn’t pinning his ranking of MU to the Golden Eagles pulling the trigger on a portal influx of players, merely noting that it is an item of curiosity at the moment.

CBS Sports — #17

This ranking is based on Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles returning every rotation player - besides Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro - from a team that secured a No. 2 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Kam Jones, the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer, could reasonably also enter the NBA Draft, but he’ll be projected back here until he indicates otherwise.

This is Gary Parrish’s 1.0 edition of the Top 25 & 1 that he will update every single morning once the 2024-25 season gets underway. Between now and November, it will only get updated as there’s notable information to cause a change.

UConn leads the way for the Big East at #6, Creighton sits at #11 with Trey Alexander projected as returning to Omaha, and Seton Hall pops in at #22.

USA Today — #18

It’s possible the Golden Eagles could return every key contributor due to the COVID eligibility year, but it’s likely that All-America point guard Tyler Kolek and forward Oso Ighodaro will be off to the next level. Shaka Smart will have a good nucleus in place if Cam [sic] Jones and David Joplin come back, but adding size up front will be a priority.

UConn starts the Big East off at #5, while Creighton is not far behind at #7,

Sporting News — Unranked

Now, before you jump up and down about this, Mike DeCourcy originally had this up back on FRIDAY before the Final Four games were played. I don’t know if and/or how much anything has changed, but I think it’s worth noting that it’s now dated on Monday. I presume that means there was some kind of edit, but I have no idea what, but I did see it on Friday and MU wasn’t in there anyway.

Anyway, UConn is #7, St. John’s is #15, Xavier is #21, and Villanova is #22.