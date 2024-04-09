Oso Ighodaro Elects To Enter The 2024 NBA Draft

One of the expected and foregone conclusions of the 2023-24 Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball seasons popped up on Tuesday as senior forward Oso Ighodaro announced that he will forego his COVID protocol bonus season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

For posterity’s sake, here’s the text on the graphic:

Dear Marquette, Thank you for everything. Thank you for these 4 years and all the support, opportunities and relationships that you have given me. To my coaches, thank you for believing in me and always supporting me through the ups and the downs. To my teammates, my best friends, thank you. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you guys. I will forever have your backs. To my family, thank you for unconditional love and support. Last but definitely not least, thank you God for blessing me with these amazing people in my life and this opportunity ahead of me. With all that being said, I am excited to announced that I will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Ighodaro was part of the 2020 recruiting class at Marquette, and started his time in Milwaukee during the COVID protocol 2020-21 season. The native of Chandler, Arizona, played in just five games that season for a total of 38 minutes. We can’t say that the coaching change at Marquette after that year was clearly beneficial for Ighodaro, but the fact of the matter is he elected to stick with MU and new head coach Shaka Smart and that paid off for him. In year 1 of the Smart era, Ighodaro split time at center with Kur Kuath but clearly showed flashes of what was possible for him. In the past two years, Ighodaro has been Marquette’s starting center and has turned himself into one of the most uniquely talented big men in the country. He wraps up his time with the Golden Eagles after averaging 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, all career highs. He also added 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, and if you like the fancy stats, Ighodaro finishes the season ranked in the top 300 in the country in effective field goal percentage, offensive rebounding rate, block rate, and free throw attempt rate….. and just barely missed the top 300 in offensive efficiency, too.

In short, Ighodaro has been a key component of every kind word that has been said about Marquette basketball under the direction of Shaka Smart for the past three years. He has gone from an afterthought on the roster who had his freshman year cut short by injury to one of the most uniquely talented players in the entire country and a major reason why the Golden Eagles have been one of the 10 best teams in the country as declared by the NCAA selection committee each of the past two campaigns.

There’s no reason for Ighodaro to pursue his bonus year of eligibility as allowed by the NCAA because his first season was the COVID protocol year that doesn’t count against you. He’s done just about as much as you can do on the basketball court, and as announced on Senior Night, Ighodaro already earned his undergraduate degree thanks to some AP credits when he arrived at Marquette and he is finishing up his MBA this spring. He’s pretty much out of things you can accomplish in college and college basketball.

As far as his chances of hearing his name called on one of the two draft nights this June.... likely, but perhaps not as a first rounder. As of March 19th, Sam Vecenie at The Athletic has Ighodaro at #34 — four picks into the second round — which means he feels like a safe bet to be one of the 58 picks (the 76ers and the Suns forfeited a pick this year) in the draft. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has him one spot higher as of April 9th, the day that I’m writing this on his Big Board.... but exactly #30 in his Mock Draft which was put together on April 4th. I did say “likely” at the start of the paragraph, and that’s because it’s not a guarantee. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo put together a mock draft on April 1st, and Ighodaro is nowhere to be seen in the top 58. He is, however, ranked at #66 on the Best Available board over there.... one spot ahead of MU guard Kam Jones.

Ighodaro’s decision to turn towards the pros doesn’t affect Marquette’s scholarship situation for 2024-25. If he had decided to use his extra year, he would have taken up the one scholarship that’s currently projected as available. Since he’s not, no change to the expectations [glances at Kam’s #67 ranking on that ESPN Big Board, glances at his #26 spot on The Ringer’s Big Board] at least for now.