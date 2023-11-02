AE Talks Marquette Basketball Weekly With The Show

Hey!

Do you remember last year’s weekly bit where I hopped on the radio with The Show with Leo and Balky on AM 1570 The Score in the Appleton/Oshkosh area to talk about Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball every Thursday at 1:30pm Central time?

We’re doing it again this season, and the first show is THIS AFTERNOON, Thursday, November 2nd, same time and everything, just like last year.

I imagine we’ll have a few things to talk about, what with Marquette picked to win the Big East and all.

You can listen live locally on 1570 AM, 95.3 FM in Appleton and 99.1 FM in Oshkosh, or you can stream the show live by clicking RIGHT HERE.

If you can’t listen live, your podcasting app of choice should have the show, it pops right up in Overcast when I search for “leo balky” and if you want to catch up with streams from their website after the fact and don’t want to mess with podcasts on your phone or whatever, CLICK HERE or check out the direct podcast feed below.