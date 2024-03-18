Anonymously Through The Brackets: East Region

Sick of hard-hitting analysis of the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Up to your eyeballs in expert picks chock-full of astute takes on players to watch and budding upsets?

Fear not, friends: your pals at Anonymous Eagle are here to inject some half-baked, homespun “insight” into the proceedings, with our (mostly) annual region-by-region tour, as we go Anonymously Through the Brackets.

For each region, we’ll give you our patented Anonymous Eagle Half-Arsed Analysis with: a gutless pick to win the region; a sleeper regional champ; a CRUSH YOUR MAN upset special; a player/team we’d pay to watch; a player most likely to carry his team singlehandedly to the Sweet 16; and the best player in the region that you’ve never heard of before.

Let’s see what Bracketville has in store for us in the East Region...

GUTLESS WONDER Pick To Win The Region

If you’re a Marquette fan reading this, then the obvious move is to go with the #1 overall seed in the entire tournament and the team that beat the Golden Eagles three times already this season. Yes, that’s the UConn Huskies. If Connecticut can have the first six minutes that we saw against MU in the Big East championship game and still win that game by double digits, they are absolutely capable of mauling any single team in this region. The Huskies are loaded up with talent that they don’t need any one particular player to carry them every single night even though Tristen Newton is leading them in points, rebounds, and assists, and is thus a triple-double threat on a regular basis.

CHEX BOLD PARTY MIX Bold Pick To Win The Region

WELL, WELL, WELL, look who’s a #5 seed in this region, one year after going to the Final Four as a #5 seed last season. Yep, that’s San Diego State, and no, last year was not some fluke run to Houston. Okay, maybe a little bit because they caught a break with #13 Furman in the second round and #6 Creighton in the Elite Eight. However, the Aztecs beat top seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16 to get through this region, so that is not a cakewalk of any level.

There’s some notable guys back from last year’s squad to help guide everyone through the process again this year in Jaedon LeDee, Lamont Butler, Darrion Trammell, and Micah Parrish. There are way worse picks to win a region than a core group of guys who played in the national championship game last season. Oh, wait. Who did they play in that game? Connecticut, the #1 seed in this region that they might have to go through to get to Phoenix. Well, isn’t that interesting.

CRUSH YOUR MAN Upset Special

Do you want a cointoss upset that’s got a high likelihood of coming in for you? Then you want #10 Drake over #7 Washington State. The Cougars are a fantastic story, getting to the tournament for the first time since Tony Bennett was patrolling the sidelines back in 2008. But KenPom.com has Kyle Smith’s Wazzu squad as just a one point favorite over the DeVries father & son tandem. The Bulldogs are the autobid out of the Missouri Valley Conference, but with a #10 seed, they were probably going to make the field if they had lost to Indiana State in the title game there. Darian DeVries has guided Drake to at least 20 wins in every one of his six seasons in Des Moines, and they are looking for their first Round of 64 NCAA tournament victory in their third appearance.

Player I’d Pay To Watch

Purdue’s Zach Edey deserves every single one of the national player of the year awards that he gets thrown at him here in the postseason. But Auburn’s Johni Broome is running in second place on the KenPom.com Player of the Year rankings behind Edey. The 6’10” junior does a little bit of everything for the Tigers: 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and he shoots 35% from long range on a little over two attempts per game. That just sounds like a ton of fun to watch on a team that plays with ridiculous efficiency on both ends of the floor and at a pretty high tempo, too.

The Chiropractor Special: aka Who Can Put The Team On His Back?

I almost put him in the previous category, but then I realized that this category needs to get filled, and you’re damn right that Northwestern’s Boo Buie fits this spot better. He basically doesn’t come off the floor for the Wildcats, he’s scored at least 12 points in every NU game since mid-January, including a 29 point, 3 rebound, 7 assist outing in a home overtime win over Illinois. Buie went for 31/4/9 in their home overtime win over Purdue back on December 1st, too. If Florida Atlantic doesn’t come correct, they could easily find themselves headed home in a hurry behind a Boo Buie Barrage. Is that a thing that people say? It should be. Alliteration is fun.

Best Guy You’ve Never Heard Of

Can I interest you in a 6’7” double-double machine out of the Ohio Valley Conference? Riley Minix is in what I presume will be his only year of Division 1 hoops after four years at an NAIA program. He averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for Morehead State, and when you combine that with the Eagles tying for the OVC regular season title at 14-4, that’s how Minix was named the OVC Player of the Year earlier this month. Minix had the sixth most double-doubles in the country this season, including nine straight to end the regular season and a 10th in a row in their first conference tournament game. Is that going to be enough for a 14 over 3 upset of Illinois, maybe, maybe not, but it could be a fun way to spend two hours.