Anonymously Through The Brackets: West Region

Sick of hard-hitting analysis of the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Up to your eyeballs in expert picks chock-full of astute takes on players to watch and budding upsets?

Fear not, friends: your pals at Anonymous Eagle are here to inject some half-baked, homespun “insight” into the proceedings, with our (mostly) annual region-by-region tour, as we go Anonymously Through the Brackets.

For each region, we’ll give you our patented Anonymous Eagle Half-Arsed Analysis with: a gutless pick to win the region; a sleeper regional champ; a CRUSH YOUR MAN upset special; a player/team we’d pay to watch; a player most likely to carry his team singlehandedly to the Sweet 16; and the best player in the region that you’ve never heard of before.

Let’s see what Bracketville has in store for us in the West Region...

GUTLESS WONDER Pick To Win The Region

Can I interest you in a #2 seed that was a top four NET team when it came time to announce the bracket? Then you’re a big fan of Arizona, the #2 seed in this region. They were the #4 team in the NET in the Selections edition of the rankings, and they haven’t been higher than that #4 spot all season. Meanwhile, North Carolina, the #1 seed in the region, is down at #8 and has been flittering in and out of the top 10 for the last month of the season. I’m not saying seed the tournament exclusively by the NET rankings.... but I am saying that maybe Arizona is a better pick than the Tar Heels here.

On top of that, don’t underestimate the intent of the returning players to get revenge on the entire country for their 59-55 loss to #15 seed Princeton in the first round last season.

CHEX BOLD PARTY MIX Bold Pick To Win The Region

You have to cross your fingers if you pick #4 seed Alabama, but if they catch fire for four straight games, they’ll be in the Final Four. #35 in three-point shooting, #10 in two point shooting, #11 in effective field goal shooting percentage, and they try to shoot nearly half their shots from long range. The only time they lost this season while shooting better than 35% from beyond the arc is when they tangled with Purdue in a Toronto homecoming game for Boilermakers big man Zach Edey.

FLIP SIDE: They’re just 4-10 when shooting 35.3% or worse from behind the arc, and winless in six games shooting under 25%. Sometimes they were close when doing that, like their 85-82 loss at Creighton when they hit just 18% of their threes. Sometimes they got run off the floor while doing that like Florida did while putting over 100 points on the Crimson Tide on two different occasions. So yeah, trusting Mark Sears and friends is a teeeeeeeny bit of a risk.

CRUSH YOUR MAN Upset Special

Pick a team that’s a lower seed but favored to win. That’s a good plan for free points in your office pool. So: Pick New Mexico to beat Clemson. That’s the 6/11 game in this region, and the #11 seeded Lobos are favored by KenPom, 78-76. Sure, it’s a 55% chance, that’s not much, but that’s still indicative of a massive seeding mistake by the committee, and why shouldn’t you profit from their mistakes?

Player I’d Pay To Watch

SIIIIIIIIIGH, fine, it’s Dayton’s DaRon Holmes. The 6’10” forward is quietly #4 in the country in the KenPom.com Player of the Year rankings, and who doesn’t like a 6’10” guy who’s averaging 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game? Oh, and he’s nearly a 39% three-point shooter this season on 2.5 attempts per game. Honestly: SHOOT IT MORE, DARON.

Oh, and, Fun Fact: I nearly did pay to see him.

The Chiropractor Special: Aka Who Can Put The Team On His Back?

I’m going to cheat here and say both RJ Davis and Armando Bacot from North Carolina. Yes, I know, naming teammates here isn’t fair, but to that I say: It’s my Bracket Preview, I’ll do whatever I want!

Davis has made a huge leap this year, scoring five points more per game than last year. His rebounding is a little bit down, but his assists are right where they’ve been the past two seasons, and his steals are a little bit up. Bacot is a double-double machine, averaging 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds. His scoring is a bit down from last season, but if you rummage around in his tempo-free stats, you could make an argument that Bacot is better than he was last year, or at least being great in different ways.

Best Guy You’ve Never Heard Of

I’m going to cheat evvvvvvvver so slightly here, and tab Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster here. The reason why is because when I saw highlights of Foster putting up 22 points and nine rebounds in the WAC title game, I said, “wait, I know that guy!” And technically, that’s true.

I remembered typing his name out once upon a time, back when he transferred to DePaul after spending a year at Kansas following two years at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. Seemed like a big deal that the Blue Demons were getting a guy that Bill Self wanted but never quite had a reason to play regularly. But he played in just one game, the season opener, for the Blue Demons in 2021-22, collapsed in the locker room at halftime, needed to be revived three times on the way to the hospital, and never played again... until getting cleared and arriving at Grand Canyon.

19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 33% from long range, WAC Player of the Year, first round game against Saint Mary’s, with a perfect opportunity to pull one of the 5/12 upsets that the tournament is so fond of providing us.