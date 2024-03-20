Anonymously Through The Brackets: South Region

Sick of hard-hitting analysis of the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Up to your eyeballs in expert picks chock-full of astute takes on players to watch and budding upsets?

Fear not, friends: your pals at Anonymous Eagle are here to inject some half-baked, homespun “insight” into the proceedings, with our (mostly) annual region-by-region tour, as we go Anonymously Through the Brackets.

For each region, we’ll give you our patented Anonymous Eagle Half-Arsed Analysis with: a gutless pick to win the region; a sleeper regional champ; a CRUSH YOUR MAN upset special; a player/team we’d pay to watch; a player most likely to carry his team singlehandedly to the Sweet 16; and the best player in the region that you’ve never heard of before.

Let’s see what Bracketville has in store for us in the South Region...

GUTLESS WONDER Pick To Win The Region

This is a Marquette Golden Eagles blog website. Marquette is in the South Region. Marquette is a #2 seed in the South Region. By the rules constructed for this item, we have to pick the #1 or the #2 seed as the GUTLESS WONDER pick.

So yeah, we’re picking Marquette with Tyler Kolek back in the lineup to go flying to the Final Four.

CHEX BOLD PARTY MIX Bold Pick To Win The Region

We’re in a little bit of a bind here. We can’t take the #1 or the #2 as a BOLD PICK to win the region. The #3 and #4 seeds are Kentucky and Duke, and no one thinks picking a top four seeded Blue Blood is a BOLD PICK. We can’t pick the #5 seed because they’re coming up in the next section and so that would be disingenuous. So, by default, our BOLD PICK to win the region is Texas Tech down at the #6 spot.

They have league wins over NCAA tournament teams in BYU (twice!), Baylor, TCU, Kansas, and Texas. The Red Raiders are #25 in KenPom and #27 in the net, so they’re probably seeded exactly where they should be with a 6-9 record in Quadrant 1. But that also means they’re battle tested, they’ve come out ahead against good teams repeatedly, and head coach Grant McCasland, who is in his first year, has coached his way past the Big Boys in the past. He was the coach at North Texas when the Mean Green started off Purdue’s run of three straight disappointing and/or surprising losses in the NCAA tournament.

CRUSH YOUR MAN Upset Special

Look. If this wasn’t a Marquette blog website, I would still be telling you that picking the 31-3 James Madison Dukes over #5 seeded Wisconsin is the CRUSH YOUR MAN special here. Nation’s longest active winning streak. Beat Michigan State in East Lansing to open the season. #58 in KenPom. #52 in the NET. This is NOT the profile of a team that is a #12 seed in this NCAA tournament. They are underseeded, and with a record of 3-8 to close the regular season before making a wild run to the Big Ten final, Wisconsin’s T-BAL (They’ve Been Ass Lately, courtesy of CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander) rating is way too high to be a #5 seed as well. JMU too low, Wisconsin too high, Go Dukes.

Player I’d Pay To Watch

We’ve gotten this far into the proceedings without mentioning the #1 seed in the region at all in the slightest, so what better time to bring up the Houston Cougars and the badassery that is Jamal Shead? 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 steals per game for the 6’1” guard from Manor, Texas, just outside of Austin. LJ Cryer might be the leading scorer, J’Wan Roberts might be the leading rebounder, Emanuel Sharp might be a better shooter..... but Shead is the engine that makes things go for the Cougars on both ends of the floor, and that’s always something worth watching.

The Chiropractor Special: aka Who Can Put His Whole Team On His Back

Look.

I can see that #110 on KenPom.com’s site for Kentucky’s adjusted defensive efficiency. I know that the Wildcats are prone to getting approximately zero stops when it matters and thus losing a game. Exhibit A: Giving up 97 points in the SEC tournament to a Texas A&M team that ranks bottom 10 in the country in three-point shooting percentage and bottom 20 in the country in effective field goal percentage.

BUT.

If Kentucky is going to be in the Sweet 16, it’s going to be because Reed Sheppard is running wild.

I’m not going to tell you that he doesn’t run hot and cold. In UK’s last five games, he’s had nights of 32 points and 27 points along with 10 and 8. Could be anywhere all over the map. But he did have 11 assists while putting up those eight points. The 6’3” freshman from London, Kentucky, can impact the game in more ways than just his 53% three-point shooting percentage this season, and that’s exactly the kind of guy that can suddenly boost up a team that needs a boost up to get to the second weekend.

Best Guy You’ve Never Heard Of

And now we get to the point of the show where I get to gush about my beloved Vermont Catamounts. Shamir Bogues was named to the 2024 America East all-conference First Team and he was named the Newcomer of the Year after transferring in from Tarleton State. The 6’4” guard from Texas leads the Catamounts in rebounding and steals and he’s second on the team in scoring even if he’s not much of a three-point shooter. The Catamounts won the AE tournament even though regular starter Matt Veretto didn’t play at all in the tournament due to a shoulder injury and fellow starter TJ Hurley was hobbled by a foot issue. I can’t in good conscience tell you to pick the Catamounts to beat Duke in the first round, but if they do, Shamir Bogues is probably going to be a big reason why it happens.