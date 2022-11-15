 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Marquette at RV Purdue

The Golden Eagles take their 2-0 record to West Lafayette for a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup.

By Brewtown Andy
Purdue Center Zach Edey
How will Marquette deal with Noted Large Man Zach Edey on Tuesday night?
William Bretzger-The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at RV Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +9 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 19% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.7, making it the eighth most potentially exciting game out of the 51 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (8.5 pts, 6.5 rebs, 10.0 ast)
  • Stevie Mitchell (9.0 pts, 4.0 rebs, 1.0 ast, 2.0 stl)
  • Kam Jones (6.5 pts, 5.0 rebs, 3.5 ast, 1.0 stl)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 pts, 5.5 rebs, 2.0 ast, 2.5 stl)
  • Oso Ighodaro (14.5 pts, 6.0 rebs, 2.0 ast, 1.5 stl, 1.0 blk)

PURDUE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Braden Smith (6.0 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 ast, 3.5 stl)
  • Fletcher Loyer (11.0 pts, 2.0 rebs, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)
  • Mason Gillis (3.5 pts, 4.5 rebs, 3.0 ast, 1.5 stl)
  • Ethan Morton (4.5 pts, 1.5 rebs, 5.0 ast)
  • Zach Edey (21.0 pts, 14.0 rebs, 1.0 ast, 3.5 blk)

