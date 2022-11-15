GAME THREAD: Marquette at RV Purdue

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at RV Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +9 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 19% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.7, making it the eighth most potentially exciting game out of the 51 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (8.5 pts, 6.5 rebs, 10.0 ast)

Stevie Mitchell (9.0 pts, 4.0 rebs, 1.0 ast, 2.0 stl)

Kam Jones (6.5 pts, 5.0 rebs, 3.5 ast, 1.0 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 pts, 5.5 rebs, 2.0 ast, 2.5 stl)

Oso Ighodaro (14.5 pts, 6.0 rebs, 2.0 ast, 1.5 stl, 1.0 blk)

PURDUE PROJECTED LINEUP