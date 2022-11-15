GAME THREAD: Marquette at RV Purdue

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at RV Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)
THE DATE: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +9 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 19% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-69.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.7, making it the eighth most potentially exciting game out of the 51 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (8.5 pts, 6.5 rebs, 10.0 ast)
- Stevie Mitchell (9.0 pts, 4.0 rebs, 1.0 ast, 2.0 stl)
- Kam Jones (6.5 pts, 5.0 rebs, 3.5 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 pts, 5.5 rebs, 2.0 ast, 2.5 stl)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.5 pts, 6.0 rebs, 2.0 ast, 1.5 stl, 1.0 blk)
PURDUE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Braden Smith (6.0 pts, 3.5 rebs, 2.5 ast, 3.5 stl)
- Fletcher Loyer (11.0 pts, 2.0 rebs, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Mason Gillis (3.5 pts, 4.5 rebs, 3.0 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Ethan Morton (4.5 pts, 1.5 rebs, 5.0 ast)
- Zach Edey (21.0 pts, 14.0 rebs, 1.0 ast, 3.5 blk)
Loading comments...