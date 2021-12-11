Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 11, 2021

Let’s start with the most important news for the Anonymous Eagle audience. If you haven’t heard by now, Marquette’s game against #4 UCLA has been moved due to travel issues for the Bruins. It is now scheduled to start at 8:30pm Central time, and the broadcast is on FS2.

BREAKING!!! Due to an issue with UCLA’s aircraft that resulted in a travel delay, Saturday’s game has been pushed back to 8:30 p.m. CT on FS2. The game was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. #MUBB @UCLAMBB@BIGEASTMBB pic.twitter.com/oBVXdHYlcA — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) December 11, 2021

And now, back to our regularly scheduled Saturday Viewing Guide!

27 games get the national television exposure today. It’s a weird combination of made for TV neutral site challenges, conference play, and one-off non-conference matchups.

The best game of the day is the last game of the day, as #14 Houston visits #9 Alabama at 9pm Central tonight on ESPN2. There’s only one other game of the day that has two ranked teams facing off, and that’s an 11am CT start between #22 Wisconsin and #21 Ohio State in Columbus.

There’s a day-long event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta that starts off at 10:30am CT with Nebraska and #18 Auburn. That broadcast is going to be a hoot, since Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is freshly suspended by the NCAA for failure to monitor his program. The rest of the slate: Drake vs Clemson, #25 LSU vs Georgia Tech who is ostensibly the host of this event, and Western Kentucky vs Ole Miss. I’m not sure how this event came together, but you can tell that they’re struggling to find tippy top teams to participate.

Counting Wisconsin and Houston, there are five top 25 teams playing a road game today on national TV, and six more — #18 Auburn, #25 LSU, #24 BYU, #15 Connecticut, and #8 Kansas on the men’s side with #3 UConn on the women’s side — playing a game at a neutral site. The UConn women’s game might be the most intriguing game of the day as they just had a 240 game winning streak against unranked teams snapped earlier in the week by Georgia Tech, and now they face off against UCLA in New Jersey. It’s a big spot for the Huskies as they play their second game without the injured Paige Bueckers.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! There is, of course, a metric ton of streaming broadcasts, so if you’re watching something great on ESPN+, tell everyone in the comments so they can catch it, too!